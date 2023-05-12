Laguna Community Concert Band Receives Festival Of Arts Foundation Grant

The Laguna Community Concert and Jazz Band recently received a $3,000 grant from the Festival of Arts Foundation. Now in its 23rd season, the Laguna Community Concert Band and the Laguna JaZz Band perform free concerts year-round, bringing the joy and excitement of live music to Laguna Beach residents and visitors alike. The support of this grant will help the organization rent concert venues in Laguna Beach, purchase music and produce virtual and live recordings of their concerts.

The Laguna Community Concert Band kicked off the season on Feb. 5 at The Laguna Beach Artists Theatre with a concert called “Songs from the Heart.” It followed with another performance at the same venue on May 7, “Greatest Hits of the Silver Screen.” On Memorial Day, May 29, the concert band and the Laguna JaZz Band will play at the cobblestones at Main Beach from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Laguna JaZz Band will perform at the 14th annual Fête de la Musique on June 17, starting at noon. Both bands play the Festival of Arts on July 19 and Aug. 6, respectively. More information about the bands and their concert schedule is available at www.lagunaconcertband.com.