Laguna Finishes Third in Final Surf Contest

by coaches Scott Finn and Alisa Cairns

For the second consecutive year, the Laguna Beach High School surf team finished third place at the NSSA National High School Championships held at Salt Creek Beach earlier this month.

In the women’s division Kayla Coscino led the way and looked strong on both days of competition. She had several strong rides, and eventually took second, just being edged out for the win.

In the longboard finals, Jameson Roller competed for Laguna. He surfed well, but got a late start due to wetsuit trouble and then was penalized with an interference call. He came back with some nice nose rides and finished fourth.

Travis Booth took to the water in the men’s shortboard final and was fired up to continue his momentum Saturday. He made it to the final, but settled for sixth place.

While finalists scored big points, the team of Jake Levine, Jeremy Shutts, Trey Lockhart, Sam Nelsen, Kiko Nelsen and Kalohe Danbara contributed toward earning the top three spot

Huntington Beach pulled off the upset win with San Clemente finishing in second. Competitors included teams from Hawaii and the East coast.

Tech International also made a major donation to the surf team scholarship fund, which awards one senior male and female surfer a scholarship each year.