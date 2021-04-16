Laguna Food Pantry grateful for Sir Speedy donations

Laguna Food Pantry spotlighted one of its recurring donors Kathy Morgan, the owner of Sir Speedy Printing + Signs in Irvine.

In January 2019, Morgan met Cynthia Carson, a Laguna Food Pantry board member and operation chair, through mutual friends. Since learning about the Pantry, Morgan has donated indoor and outdoor signs and banners, her graphic design expertise, and printed mailers, stationery, notecards, and business cards. Sir Speedy’s generosity allows the Pantry to save money that funds groceries for needy neighbors and also allows the nonprofit to communicate with donors.

For the last two years, Morgan has also dispatched her delivery driver and truck to Norco, CA to pick up cases of donated eggs every Wednesday.

“The saying goes ‘It takes a village,” pantry executive director Ann Belyea said in a statement. “Laguna Food Pantry is fortunate and grateful to have people like Kathy Morgan in our village”

The Laguna Food Pantry is open Monday through Friday from 8 to 10:30 a.m. with a drive-through distribution system. Anyone in need is welcome to visit the site once a week. Donations are welcome at lagunafoodpantry.org.