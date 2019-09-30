Laguna Ocean Foundation Seeking Tidepool Docents

Share this:

The Laguna Ocean Foundation is currently looking for volunteer tidepool docents to educate the public about the unique ecology in Laguna’s protected tidepools. The next class training will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 2, from 6-8 p.m. at the Back Bay Science Center, 600 Shellmaker Road, Newport Beach. Docents are required to be at least 18 years of age and volunteer at the tidepools at least one monthly three-hour shift at Crescent Bay, Shaws Cove, Woods Cove or Goff Cove, all within the Laguna Beach Marine Protected Area.

Explore the opportunity to become a tidepool docent and experience the excitement of sharing the marine life in the tidepools with local residents and visitors. To sign up for the program or for further information, contact Suzanne Welsh, Tidewater Docent Coordinator at [email protected] or 949-522-5187.

Laguna Ocean Foundation is dedicated to sustainable ocean ecosystems protecting and preserving the intertidal zone, watersheds and ocean waters of Laguna Beach. The organization’s purpose is to engage with the public about the importance of protecting these resources through outreach and education.

For more information regarding the Foundation, visit LagunaOceanFoundation.org.