Laguna Police Take Attempted Murder Suspect Into Custody

On April 21, the Laguna Beach Police arrested Charles Kelley, a suspect wanted in connection with attempted murder and other charges relating to a domestic incident that happened on the 1600 block of Tahiti Street in Laguna Beach two days prior.

According to authorities, 31-year-old Kelley was taken into custody at approximately 3 a.m. after being transported to a hospital for reported injuries from a separate incident.

The Long Beach Fire personnel recognized Kelley from a release following Wednesday’s incident and contacted the Laguna Beach Police Department. Authorities responded to the hospital call and arrested Kelley in the early hours of Friday morning.

After the hospital gives Kelley medical clearance, Authorities said they will book Kelley at the Orange County Jail for attempted murder and other charges from the April 19 incident, as well as an unrelated felony bench warrant.

According to Wednesday’s release from the LBPD, a preliminary investigation uncovered that Kelley had allegedly committed a residential burglary the night before he attacked his ex-girlfriend. He fled before the police arrived, police said.

Individuals with additional information about Kelley should contact Detective M. Lee with the Major Crimes and Intelligence unit. His contact information is (949) 497-0371 or [email protected]