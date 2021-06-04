Laguna Sports: Breakers Boys Basketball rolls past Cypress

Baseball (2-9, 8-16)

Breakers closed out their 83rd season with a 3-0 loss to Fountain Valley on May 25 at the Barons’ field followed by a tough 2-0 loss to Los Alamitos at home on May 27.

Final 2021 Statistical Leaders after 24 games:

Batting Average: .315 – Noah Liao, .306 Max Burchi

Hits: 22 – Max Burchi

Runs: 11 – Joey Capobianco

2B: 6 – Max Burchi

3B: 1 – Nick Bonn

RBI: 12 – Max Burchi

Stolen Bases: 6 – Nick Bonn

Innings Pitched: 42,1 – Shea Blanchard, 39.2 – Nick Bonn, 29.0 – Griffin Naess

Strikeouts: 50 – Shea Blanchard

ERA: 3.176– Nick Bonn

Wins: 2 – Ryan Strickland, Shea Blanchard, Griffin Naess, Nick Bonn

Boys Basketball (5-1, 14-3) Sunset Surf Co-Champion

Laguna traveled to No. 2 seed Santa Margarita this past Tuesday and a win would possibly set up a rematch with Fountain Valley on Friday, June 4.

In games last week:

Breakers 49, Crossroads 34, SSCIF D2AA Second Round, May 28 at Crossroads School, Santa Monica

Breakers traveled to Santa Monica to take on Crossroads, a school slightly larger than Laguna founded in 1971 and known for its celebrity alumni list. Laguna played a great defensive game with 17 points by Nolan Naess, 12 by Willie Rounaghi, 10 by Jackson Sirianni, 6 by Chase Hall, and Kai Gillies adding 4 points. Crossroads led once at 15-14 late in the second period but Laguna went on a run capped by Willie Rounaghi’s long three-point basket at the half-time buzzer to lead 22-15 at the intermission. The hosts had another third quarter rally early but Laguna responded again to pull away for good. Breakers advance to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2016.

Laguna 67, Cypress 46, SSCIF D2AA First Round, May 25 at Dugger Gym

Breakers had an easy time rolling past the Centurions before the largest crowd of the season including a vibrant student section. Nolan Naess was unstoppable early on and finished the evening with 29 points. This was the 17th meeting between the schools but all previous encounters had been in neutral site in-season tournament play.

Boys Golf (0-6, 0-11)

Russell Franconi-Krychman, finished tied for fifth in the Sunset Wave League Golf individual golf tournament played at Meadowbrook Golf Course on May 26 and 27 but he lost in a sudden-death playoff for a chance to play in the CIF tournament. Franconi-Krychman along with Jake Cutter earned enough points during the regular season to make the All Wave League team with Russell on the First Team and Jake making Second team. Both return next season to Sean Quigley’s squad.

Girls Golf (0-6, 0-10)

In the Sunset Wave League Girls Golf tournament last week both Jaden Shalala and Brooklyn Conlon finished in the top 10 earning First Team All-League honors for the 2020 -21 season. Gabby Finkelstein was named to the Sunset Wave League second team. The four-team league this season included champion Marina, Newport Harbor and Corona del Mar.

Sand Volleyball (6-2)

Breakers will be in the IBVL State tournament to be held at Dockweiler State Beach on June 5 for the third consecutive time.

Swimming

Boys 9th in Division 2, Girls 16th in Division 1 CIF Finals

The Boys Swim team capped their best CIF showing since 2016 with a school record time 400 Free Relay good for ninth place in the final event at the Division 2 finals held at Santa Margarita on May 25. Notre Dame- Sherman Oaks won the division and the Breakers with 94 points were just behind Corona del Mar (103 points) and ahead of San Clemente (93 points). The Squad received a big boost to start the swim portion with the success of divers Kayial Das and Ethan Das who had competed in the earlier dive competition on May 21.

50 Free: Eighth – Will Kelly 21.52

100 Free: Fifth– Will Kelly 46.98

200 Free Relay: Sixth – Sai Bassett, Hutton Ledger, Coleman Judd, Will Kelly 1:27.85 (New school record)

400 Free Relay: Ninth – Coleman Judd, Sai Bassett, Hutton Ledger, Will Kelly 3:14.11 (School record was set in league prelims – 3:13.56 on May 21)

On the Girls side, the Breaker’s 16th place finish in the ultra-competitive Division 1 was their best ever at the highest level with 35 schools competing in the event held at Santa Margarita on May 27. Earlier, diver Ava Lipscomb got the team on the board with a 14th in diving back on May 20 at the Dive pool in Mission Viejo.

200 Medley Relay: Eleventh – Addie Hudzinski, Jana Jocic, Ava Houlahan, Skylar Kidd 1:50.62 (New school record)

200 Free: Sixteenth – Jessie Rose 1:55.27

200 Free Relay: Tenth – Molly Renner, Addy Hudzinski, Jessie Rose, Ava Knepper, 1:38.80

100 Breast: Fourth – Jana Jocic 1:04.28

400 Free Relay: Tenth – Jessie Rose, Ava Knepper, Molly Renner, Jana Jocic, 3:33.24 (New School record)

DIVING

Late results from the Sunset Conference Diving championships – Kaiyal Das and Ethan Das finished 1-2 as the Breaker’s boys team won the competition. Marina was second, Los Alamitos third. On the girls side, Aca Lipscomb was the league champion as Laguna finished second to Los Alamitos.

1st Team All Sunset Wave League Swimming

Boys: Sai Bassett, Kaiyal Das, Ethan Das, Coleman Judd, Will Kelly, Hutton Ledger

Girls: Ava Houlahan, Addie Hudzinski, Jana Jocic, Skylar Kidd, Ava Knepper, Emma Lineback, Molly Renner and Jessie Rose

1st Team All Sunset League Diving

Boys: Kaiyal Das (Dive MVP) and Ethan Das.

Girls: Ava Lipscomb (Dive MVP)

Track & Field (Boys: 0-3, 0-4; Girls 1-2, 0-4)

The limited numbers for Track this season with so many sports overlapping due to COVID-19 delays really was apparent in the Sunset Wave League track and field finals held at Newport Harbor on May 28. Laguna with an official enrollment of 1,049 trailed their track league rivals with Newport at 2,351, Marina at 2,416 and Huntington Beach with 3,150 students. Mateo Bianchi was the only winner for the Breakers with a 4:29.25 in the 1600-meter run and 9:48.85 in his 3200-meter victory. Rachael Dyrnaes had two second place finishes for the girl’s squad with near misses in the 100- and 200-meter dashes.

Boys Scores: Marina 83.5, Huntington Beach 74.5, Newport Harbor 71, Laguna 18

Girls Scores: Newport Harbor 84.5, Marina 83, Huntington Beach 47, Laguna Beach 31.5

Looking for the latest Laguna scores?

Go to the department website at lbhs.lbusd.org/athletics/teams for the updated schedules and where the scores get posted first.