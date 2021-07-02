Laguna Sports Update

Bianchi Wins “State” 3,200 Title at Arcadia

Matt Bianchi ran his best 3,200 meter run of the season with a 9:02:03 for the event (eight laps of the track oval) at the “unofficial” State Championship meet held at Arcadia on June 26.

When the State CIF cancelled the annual State track meet for the second straight year this spring, the USA Track & Field, track’s governing body, sanctioned an unofficial “State” meet to be held at Arcadia over the same weekend. No teams scores were kept, athletes ran as “unattached” with reference to school affiliation for information only. All California high school athletes with top marks this season were invited to run although not all participated.

Of the runners that actually ran, Bianchi was seeded sixth and turned in an unofficial Laguna school record time for the distance to capture the event. The UCLA-bound athlete has firmly established his mark as one of the top runners for Laguna since the legendary champion Eric Hulst from the 1970’s. Prior to 1980, the two-mile was the long-distance race with Hulst setting the State record in 1974. Hulst was the Southern Section’s overall two-mile champion three straight years and twice won the State title.

Naess Earns All-CIF Honors

Already at West Point beginning the next chapter in his life, Nolan Naess was named to the 10-player Division 2 AA (D2AA) All-CIF squad. D2AA is the third highest of 10 boy’s basketball divisions in the 500-plus school Southern Section. Naess is just the 15th player for Laguna to earn first team honors in the program’s 87 seasons of competition. He also earned first team all-league honors all four seasons at Laguna and was league MVP twice.

Looking Ahead to Fall 2021:

The 2021-22 Sports season starts in August. Girls Volleyball hosts San Clemente on Aug. 19 and Football kicks off Aug. 20 hosting Costa Mesa at Guyer Field. In Football, Laguna will have six home games this season with the Calvary Chapel game scheduled for Sept. 24 at Guyer Field.

Looking for the latest Laguna scores and schedules?

Go to the department website at lbhs.lbusd.org/athletics/teams for the updated schedules and where the scores go first.