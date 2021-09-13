Laguna Sports Update

Football (2-1)

Breakers Tame the Timberwolves 34-21

After giving up a 57-yard touchdown run on the game’s second play, Breakers chances looked grim as they fumbled the ensuing kickoff to give host Northwood the ball and the potential momentum. Laguna held in three plays on defense then Luke Degner redeemed the fumble with an electrifying 68-yard punt return to even the score with after Ziggy Moltini’s PAT.

Sam Arntz partially blocked three punts in the first half but the final two efforts were cashed-in by Laguna for two quick scores early into the second period. The first one was a six-play drive from the Northwood 47 that was sealed with the first of three second quarter touchdowns by Degner off a Will Bingham toss. The second score was redeemed fast as Bingham connected with Degner of the first play from scrimmage following the partially blocked punt to extend the lead to 20- 7. The final second quarter score was set up when the Northwood punter ran from the pocket rather than submit to another Arntz block creating a short 34-yard drive for the Laguna points.

In the second half, Laguna played a little complacent giving up a big interception return that set up a Northwood score to cut the margin to 27-14. Laguna quickly scored with a five play drive that was only 49 yards long after the kick-off was returned 49 yards by Jacob Diver to help deflate the Northwood rally.

Another Laguna fumble contributed to the fourth quarter Northwood score early in the period but the Timberwolves never really had a chance after that. Overall Micah Chavez had a great game on defense as did David Dworakowski on his seven receptions including some amazing catches.

Up Next

Friday September 10, 7PM @ Guyer Field Breakers will host Woodbridge (1-2).

Breakers trail the series 5-3 and have not met the Warriors since 1989.

Cross Country

The season opened this past week with Laguna running at the Cool Breeze Invitational at Brookside County Club in Pasadena.

The Girls team competed in the open run with 213 runners and schools of all divisions. Breakers finished 18th as a team with Melanie Falkowski the top Laguna runner with a 18:09.0 time for the 3-mile course. Also scoring were Coco Reed, Anouna Carrie, Sydney Schaefgen, and Morgan Zevnik.

The Boys competed in the division race rather than the more competitive open division finishing 8th as a team.

Mael Metis had the best time for Laguna finishing 13th with a 15:47.7 for the 3-mile course. Also scoring for the team were Christopher Drews, Alex Boyd, Theodore Drews and William Goodwin. Breakers will compete in five meets leading up to the Sunset Surf League Meet on October 30 in Huntington Beach. In league, the Boys will face Edison, Los Alamitos, and Newport Harbor while the Sunset Surf Girls includes Fountain Valley, Los Alamitos, and Newport Harbor.

Girls Tennis (2-0)

Breakers powered past Dana Hills 13-5 on September 1 as Laguna’s powerful singles starters won all eight sets entered. Katelyn Smith won 6-3, 6-3, 6-0, Jessica MacCallum won her two sets 6-1, 6-0, and Sarah MacCallum swept her sets 6-0, 6-0, 6-0. In doubles, Zoey Cutter and partner Camille Deckey won 6-2, 6-2 to pace the Breakers.

Up Next

The Breakers travel to Aliso Niguel on September 9 then are off until they travel to Huntington Beach on September 23.

Boys Water Polo (1-1)

Will Kelly’s five goals and six steals could not prevent J Serra from holding on to a 10-9 victory at the winner’s pool in San Juan Capistrano. The Lion’s (2-0) have emerged as a ranked county team handing Laguna their first setback of the year. This past week Laguna was at San Juan Hills on September 7 and at powerful Harvard- Westlake on September 9. This weekend, Laguna is in the 10th Santa Barbara Invitational.

Girls Volleyball (6-6)

Breaker Streak Continue – Close but no Victories

Tesoro d. Laguna 25-20, 20-25, 22-25, 20-25

Natalia Hagopian and Sophie Reavis had big nights but not enough to carry Laguna over the Titan. Reavis had 23 kills hitting nearly .400 while Hagopian had two aces, five kills, and dished out 34 assists. Sydney Freeman also played well with seven kills, an ace and solo block.

Aliso Niguel d. Laguna 25-22, 25-20, 25-14

Breakers played the Wolverines tough but fell in straight at Aliso last Thursday, September 2. Sophie Reavis had 17 kills while Natalia Hagopian had another big night with 8 kills, 11 digs and 21 assists.

