Laguna Sports Update

WINTER SPORTS

Boys Basketball (7-3)

Laguna went 3-1 at the Corona del Mar tournament last week as the squad continue to prepare for a very tough Sunset Surf League campaign next month. In CdM’s “Beach Bash”:

Dec. 6 – Crean Lutheran 69, Laguna 39

The Saints (3-0) easily defeated Laguna in the opening tournament game at Corona del Mar’s gym. The Saints later dropped out of the tournament missing the balance of the event.

Dec. 8 – Laguna 33, Redondo Union 30 at Newport Harbor

Laguna never trailed the Sea Hawks (8-4) surprising the Bay League team in a very tough defensive game. Kai Gilles led the scoring with 14 points while Jackson Sirianni had 11 rebounds and two assists.

Dec. 10 – Laguna 54, Whitney 38

Kai Gilles hit five 3-point shots and scored 23 points to lead Laguna. Jackson Sirianni added 21 points plus collected 15 rebounds in the contest. Kanoa Panganiban dished out seven assists and added five points.

Dec 11 – Laguna 46, Santa Barbara 34 at Newport Harbor

Down 21-18 at the intermission, Laguna stormed back to defeat the Dons (3-6) Saturday morning behind 20 points and 16 rebounds from Jackson Sirianni. Kanoa Panganiban added 9 points, Ben Neufield 8 in support.

Up this past Week: Breakers were at Dana Hills (10-3) this past Thursday and will face San Juan Hills (12-2) on Dec. 21 in the North/South Challenge at Tesoro.

Scoring statistics are posted on the Laguna Boys Basketball page at Max Preps.

Girls Basketball (10-2)

Breakers cruised through five non-league games last week beginning with a win over Magnolia 51-20 at the Sentinel’s gym on Dec. 6. Sophie Marriner led with 23 points and 22 rebounds. Kate Cheng added 15 points in the contest. The following day, Laguna defeated Santa Ana 52-32 at the Saint’s gym with Marriner scoring 14 points, Alexandra Grombchevsky adding 12, and Kate Cheng 10. On Dec. 9, Laguna defeated St. Margaret’s 37-26 at Dugger Gym led by Katie Cheng with 11 points while Sophie Marriner dominated the boards with 15 rebounds. On Friday, the Breakers easily defeated Katella 46-12 with nine players scoring in the rout. Marriner recorded 18 rebounds in the game. Last Saturday, Laguna defeated Workman 54-36 with Cheng scoring 19 points.

The upcoming game that will test the squad will be Monday’s game at Dana Hills. Laguna will host Mission Viejo on Tuesday before taking a winter break.

Scoring statistics are posted on the Laguna Girls Basketball page at Max Preps. Breakers are currently ranked # 4 in D5AA.

Boys Soccer (4-3)

Goals by Chase Cuevas and Gianluca Mergerdichian led the Breakers to a 2-1 victory over St. Margaret’s on Dec. 6. Two days later the squad dropped a tough 2-0 loss to Tesoro but bounced back on Dec. 10 to easily defeat winless Ocean View 4-1. This week Laguna hosted Tarbut V’Torah on Dec. 15 and Westminster on Dec. 17.

Girls Soccer (0-2-1)

Laguna opened their 41st season of competition with a tough 1-0 loss at Tesoro on Dec. 9. This past Saturday the Breakers lost their opening match in the Best of the West tournament losing to Chino Hills in the early morning game at Yorba Linda High School 7-0 resting many of their starters. Breakers came back to tie Capistrano Valley 1-1 in the afternoon contest. Tournament continues this Saturday with Laguna facing off with Yorba Linda.

Girls Water Polo (5-0)

Laguna resumed play on Dec. 9 easily defeating San Clemente 16-2 at the Laguna Community Pool with Ava Houlahan scoring six goals and recording five steals while Charlotte Riches adding four goals. Breakers played the entire squad. On Saturday in a “home game” at El Toro High School, Laguna edged Orange Lutheran 8-7 behind Houlahan’s seven goals including two penalty shots. Laguna trailed briefly in the second period but eventually built a 6-3 lead early in the third period. The Lancers battled back to tie the game with just over five minutes remaining in the final period for a stressful ending. Houlahan scored her final goal at the 3:05 mark off a pass by Hannah Carver. O Lu had the ball four more possessions but could not get a shot off on their first try, had their second attempt blocked by Lauren Schneider (11 saves, two assists, three steals for the game), hit the cage on their third try then in the final seconds lost possession on a foul. Expect the Breakers and Lancers to meet again later this season in the major tournaments or playoffs.

The next big test is Friday at 4 p.m. at Capistrano Valley High School when Laguna hosts Mater Dei led by local player Genoa Rossi in the 20th meeting between the Monarchs and Breakers. Laguna holds the series edge.

Statistical Leaders after five games:

Goals: 20 – Houlahan, 13 – Riches, 3 with 7. Assists: 9- McCarroll, 6 – Schneider, H. Carver Knepper. Steals: 11 – Houlahan, Drawn Exclusions: 6 – Riches. Saves: 26 – L. Schneider, 9 – Denny

Next Week: Fall Sports Awards List

Looking for the latest Laguna scores, rosters, and schedules?

Go to the department website at lbhs.lbusd.org/athletics/teams for the updated schedules and where the scores get posted first for all levels!