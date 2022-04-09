Laguna Sports Update: April 8, 2022

Baseball (10-9, 3-2)

Laguna continued to dominate Newport Harbor after years of frustration with the Tars with a 7-0 league win on March 30 at Laguna and a 8-0 win at Newport on April 1. Breakers will face Marina on April 12 and 14 followed by Corona del Mar on April 20 and 23. Laguna is two games behind Corona del Mar but two games ahead of third place Marina for the other automatic playoff spot. Newport is tied with Marina for third but Breakers hold the tie breakers with the Sailors.

In the Ryan Lemmon tournament, Laguna lost 1-0 to Trabuco Hills on April 2 at the Great Park Field, beat Aliso Niguel 12-3 on Monday at the Great Park but dropped a 3-1 game to El Modena on Tuesday at Windrow Park.

Laguna was set to meet Brea-Olinda on Wednesday in their 63rd all-time meeting with the Wildcats. Only their series with Valencia (69 games), Estancia (83 games), and Costa Mesa (122 games) are longer.

Individual game and season statistics can be found on Max Preps.

Beach Volleyball (7-3, 5-1)

Breakers narrowly lost their league title showdown at Huntington last Thursday as the Oilers captured the first Sunset League Beach Title. Breakers secured second place with a 3-2 win over Edison (4-2, 7-3) on Tuesday. The Final league match was held Wednesday against Marina.

Huntington Beach 3, Laguna 2 at Newland Street Courts on March 31

No. 1. Natalia Hagopian/Kara Zaengle lost 17-21, 15-21

No. 2. Lucy Loughlin/Eva Gardner lost 10-22, 18-21

No. 3. Sydney Freeman/Hannah Tyus lost 7-21, 12-21

No. 4. Dempsey Sadler/Grace Christain won 21-19, 22-20

No. 5 Jacqueline Witteman/Chanel Goddard won in three sets.

Laguna 3, Edison 2 at Newland Street Courts on Tuesday

No. 1. Natalia Hagopian/Kara Zaengle won 21-18, 25-23

No. 2. Lucy Loughlin/Eva Gardner won 21-17, 21-15

No. 3. Sophie Reavis/Sydney Freeman lost 21-18, 15-21, 11-15

No. 4. Dempsey Sadler/Grace Christian won 21-13, 21-16

No. 5. Jacqueline Witteman/Chanel Goddard lost 21-10, 10-21, 12-15

On Friday, the Sunset League will hold their first annual pairs championship at the Newland Street courts. Each of the eight schools in the league entered three pairs. Results next week.

Boys Golf (0-10, 0-4)

The Sunset struggles continued as Laguna lost a pair of matches dropping a 214-226 match at Fountain Valley on March 31 and a 196-226 match at Marina on Tuesday. League play concludes after Spring Break with a match on April 20 with Edison and two matches the following week.

Boys Tennis (6-6, 1-2)

The defending league champions saw their playoff hopes dim as Edison took Laguna 10-8 on March 31. Breakers also dropped an 11-7 non-league crossover match on Tuesday at Fountain Valley. League competition resumes on April 18 at Newport Harbor followed at Marina on April 19 and home for Edison on April 25.

Girls Lacrosse (JV – 6-2, 6-0)

Girls Lacrosse are cruising for the JV title showdown in the Sunset league with a pair of recent wins. The defeated Newport Harbor 11-6 on March 31 and a 7-3 win over Edison on Tuesday. League play ends on April 21 with Corona del Mar at home.

Softball (0-9, 0-4)

Thew squad dropped a 30-9 contest to Corona del Mar on March 29, 15-0 at Newport Harbor the following day, and 26-2 on Tuesday to Fountain Valley.

Swimming

Breakers traveled to Huntington Beach for a Wave League dual meet with the Boys losing 118-48 to the Oilers but the Girls won 101-69 to stay on course for the Wave League crown. The Boy’s winners were Coleman Judd in the 500 free (5:03.65) and the 200 Free Relay (Sai Bassett, Coleman Judd, Hutton Ledger, and Will Kelly (1:29.84).

On the Girls side, Addie Hudzinski won the 200IM (2:18.07), Ava Knepper captured the 50 Free (25.07) and the 100 Free (53.64), Ava Houlahan won the 100 Fly (1:02.53) and Isabel Foley took the 500 (5:37.84). The relay of Knepper, Houlahan, Mak Jenal, and Hudzinski won the 400 Free Relay (3:48.26) and the 200 Free Relay (1:44.52).

League dive competition was this past week and the Breakers final league dual meet is April 20 with Marina at the Laguna pool. League finals are April 27 (Dive) and April 28.

Track & Field

Laguna lost a non-league dual meet at Corona Del Mar on Tuesday losing 85-10 in Boys and 95-22 in Girls. Lone individual winners for the Breakers were Alex Boyd in the Boys 800-meter run (2:14.32) and Cadence Peery in the Girls 200-meter dash (26.75). The league meet is after Spring Break on April 29.

Boys Volleyball (13-17, 0-3)

For the second straight year, Laguna’s chances to make the playoffs appear dim as they dropped four straight matches. They lost a league contest at Corona del Mar 22-25, 17-25, 20-25 on March 30, a 24-26, 25-18, 19-25, 19-25 non-league to Edison at home on April 1, a 24-26, 25-23, 25-22, 16-25, 18-20 match to Division 4 No. 5 Pacifica Christian also in Dugger Gym on Monday. In another non-league match they lost to Marina on Tuesday 21-25, 17-25, 26-24, 20-25 at the Vikings gym. Sophomore middle Laird Garcia set a school record five-set match record on Monday with four solo blocks and six block assists against the Tritons. In Tuesday’s match at Marina, Logan Ribarich had a successful outing as opposite with a string of kills.

Individual varsity game and season statistics can be found on Max Preps

Bret Fleming Retires

After 27 seasons guiding Laguna Boys Basketball, the program’s longest serving coach has decided not to return for 2023. Bret Fleming first succeeded legend Ed Bowen in 1991 after serving as Ed’s assistant for the 1990 team led by Dain Blanton that advanced to the DIVAA title game at the Sports Arena. Fleming first coached ten seasons from 1991 through 2000 compiling a 137-126 record and one league title sharing the 1999 Pacific Coast league crown with Laguna Hills and University. Fleming returned in 2006 for 17 seasons going 305-163 for that period. Overall, he went 442-289 in all 27 seasons. The 2021 squad (16-4) the 2018 team (26-4) were two of his most talented teams. Fleming qualified for the playoffs 24 of the 27 seasons with a 23-23 all-time record. Respected as getting the most out of his thin squads that lacked the depth of most of his competition, Fleming led the Breakers to win or share 12 league titles in his recent stint as head coach including a share of the Sunset Surf League crown in 200, the most challenging league assignment in the school’s 88 year basketball history.