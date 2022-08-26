Laguna Sports Update: Aug. 26, 2022

FOOTBALL (0-1)

Breakers Can’t Stop Homedale 46-14

Laguna’s trip to Homedale, Idaho, near Boise was more like a repeat of last year’s CIF loss to Claremont as the host Trojans scored on their first four possessions never looking back in their opening victory played on their new turf field.

The hosts, a public school less than half the size of Laguna, physically dominated the game and were only frustrated by the officials that tagged them for 12 penalties.

Homedale opened the game with a five-play 67-yard drive with Trenton Fisher scoring the first of six touchdowns. Sam Garwal took Laguna on their first possession 10 plays and 94 yards for the tying score with the touchdown coming on an 11-yard toss to Jackson Rodriguez. Vance Simpson provided the extra point.

After Fisher scored again, the Breakers’ second drive stalled with a bad snap contributing to the yardage loss. Homedale scored again in the beginning of the second quarter and the ensuing Laguna drive stalled after gaining 25 yards.

Homedale’s final full possession of the half proved costly for Laguna as Garwal was lost due to a separated shoulder playing defense. The final Laguna score came on a long run from scrimmage by Nick Rogers late in the final period.

Breakers will not be at full strength until October for the three league games when Garwal returns and Jackson Kollock is eligible. Breakers host Dana Hills at 7 p.m. on Friday at Guyer Field for the 88th season home opener.

H – run (Kick) 1st Q

L – Rodriguez 11 pass from Garwall (Simpson kick) 1st Q

H – 32 run (Kick) 1st Q

H – 4 run (kick) 2nd Q

H – 3 run (kick failed) 2nd Q

H – 8 run ( kick failed) 3rd Q

H – 20 pass (run failed) 3rd Q

H – 9 run (kick) 4th Q

L – Rogers 62 run (Simpson kick) 4th Q

Rushing: Nick Rogers 7-72, Garwal 5-32, Das 3-(19), Kanter 1-(1), Team 2-(20)

Passing: Sam Garwal- 1-8-0 55 yds, 1TD 144.7 rating; Ethan Das: 18-6-0 59 yards, 60.9 rating

Receiving: Jackson Rodriguez 3-29, Mulkay 2-21, Rogers 5-24, Swanson 3-36, Freeman 1-4

Kick-off Returns: Jackson Rodriguez 5-38

Punting: Jackson Rodriguez 6-214 35.7

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL (2-1)

Laguna went five in a pair of contests on the road and will continue their non-league journey at Dana Hills (8-25), hosting Downey at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at Dugger Gym, at Foothill on Aug. 30, and then hosting Beckman on Sept. 1. Laguna should be favored in all but the Beckman match.

Labor Day weekend, Laguna is in the Portola Tournament on Sept. 3 and should be one of the top teams participating in the event.

Last Week:

Aug. 18 – lost at San Clemente 25-22, 25-23, 18-25, 25-27, 11-15

Breakers were leading 24-22 in set four and twice had the chance to secure the match win. Eva Travis had 27 kills and sophomore Kyra Zaengle was exceptional with 20 kills (.375 hitting percentage), solo block, four aces and 17 digs.

Aug. 23 – Beat J Serra (4-2) 11-25, 20-25, 25-19, 25-19, 18-16

Eva Travis tied the school record for match points (Kills, net blocks, aces) to lead Laguna in the comeback victory at the Lions’ gym. Her 38 kills alone reminiscent of past players Stephanie Darnall (2003-05), Dana Hutchinson (2004-07), and Alyse Ford (2011-13). Kyra Zaengle and Brooklyn Yelland were brilliant on defense, Meg Gardner and Sadie Holmes provided tough blocking and serving in the comeback as did Dempsey Sadler in some big serving runs. Grace Christian had 37 assists and 13 digs in the team effort for the win.

Looking for the 2022-23 schedules and scores?

Max Preps has the current updated scores with the department website at lbhs.lbusd.org/athletics/teams hoping to be active soon due to changes in the service used by CIF not being fully operational.