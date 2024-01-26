Laguna Sports Update: Breakers wrestlers defeat Edison 42-32 

Laguna Sports Update

WRESTLING (2-1 – 2nd Place Sunset Wave League)

In a historic win for Laguna, the Breakers won four matches via pin – by senior Barron Zepeda at the 120-pound weight class, senior Caedman Welch at the 150-pound weight class, freshman Coby Busick at the 157-pound weight class, and junior James Kramer at the 165-pound weight class. Wins on decision also came from senior John Rivas Henrici of the 126-pound weight class, Sophmore Aris Azadzoi of the 132-pound weight class, and Senior Dylan Delmaro of the 215-pound weight class.

This past weekend, the team participated in the 33-team Esperanza Holiday Classic. The squad had three athletes score at the event – Jackson Lawsky – 113-pound weight class, earned 5th place with a 4-1 record; Barron Zepeda – 120-pound weight class, earned 3rd place with a 4-1 record and Caedman Welch in the 150-pound weight class earned 8th place with a 3-2 record.

Up next for the Wrestlers: Sunset Conference League Finals will be on Feb. 3 at Edison.

BOYS BASKETBALL (12-12, 1-2)

Laguna split their recent games, defeating Huntington Beach 64-62 at the Oiler’s gym on Jan. 17 but dropping a non-league contest at home to Fountain Valley on Jan. 19.

Against Huntington, the Breakers had a big 2nd quarter run to take control of the game, with Jack Halverson and Dylan McEachern each scoring 20 in the Wave League contest. Laguna has now won nine straight from Huntington but trails in the all-time series 28-14. The teams first met in 1935.

In the Fountain Valley game, the Breakers rallied in the third quarter and seemed to be in control, leading 58-54 with two minutes left in the Senior Night contest, but a string of turnovers and mistakes resulted in an 8-0 Baron run for a 62-58 loss. Barons now hold a 9-8 series lead.

The next home games are Jan. 30 with Corona del Mar and Feb. 1 with Huntington Beach.

GIRLS BASKETBALL (7-17, 1-2)

Laguna continues to play tough but falls short as they can’t seem to dent the win column. On Jan. 18, they lost 47-42 to Fountain Valley (14-11) as Alexandra Grombchevsky hit five three-point shots and Lily Alvarado scored nine points and took in 16 rebounds in the effort.

This past Monday, the squad traveled to Notre Dame Academy in Los Angeles for a non-league game, losing to the Regals 49-31. They lost at Edison 47-33 the following day in another non-league game. Breakers traveled to Huntington on Jan. 25, host Cerritos on Jan. 27 and will wrap up the season next week with games at Newport on Jan. 29 and here with Marina on Jan. 31.

BOYS SOCCER (4-11-1, 1-2-0)

Breakers lost a 1-0 Wave League contest to Fountain Valley (1-2, 6-9) on Jan. 17 at Guyer Field and dropped a 7-0 contest to Corona del Mar on Jan. 19.

Laguna faced Edison in a non-league match on Jan. 24 and close out the season with the second round of league play. The Breakers host Huntington on Jan. 26, Marina on Jan. 29, and travel to Fountain Valley on Jan. 31.

GIRLS SOCCER (8-6-1, 1-2-0)

Laguna lost a pair of Sunset Conference crossover games, losing 5-0 to Huntington Beach (12-5-3) at the Oiler campus on January 18 and

2-0 to Los Alamitos at Guyer Field on Jan. 23. Breakers were at Edison on Jan. 25 and conclude the regular season next week at Corona del Mar on Jan. 29 and home for Fountain Valley on Jan. 31.

GIRLS WATER POLO (12-9, 4-1)

Breakers Roll past Los Alamitos and Corona del Mar

Laguna moved closer to capturing a share of the Sunset league crown with a 17-6 win at Los Alamitos on Jan. 18 and a 15-11 victory at Corona del Mar on Jan. 23.

Against the Griffins, Laguna jumped to a decisive 8-1 advantage at halftime, easily rolling to the win. Presley Jones had five goals, Ava Knepper scored four, and Siena Jumani had 11 saves in the cage. At Corona del Mar, Laguna broke a 6-6 tie in the second period as Kara Carver scored off a pass from Daniela Suh at the 1:20 mark, followed by a score from Emerson Hemsley on the next possession to take an 8-6 edge into the half. Laguna scored twice in less than two minutes into the second half off tosses by Presley Jones and Carver and eventually built a 13-7 advantage.

The last major in-season tournament is this weekend. The Breakers will face #2 Foothill and #5 Newport Harbor on Friday, Jan. 26, at the Newport Pool. The tournament features six of the top seven teams and may have post-season seeding implications.

The final regular season and league game is Jan. 30 at Los Alamitos. Playoff pairings will be released on Saturday, Feb. 3 at 9 a.m. at cifss.org. The open division quarterfinal opening contest will be Thursday, Feb. 8.

