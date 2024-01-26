Laguna Beach U12 All Stars win AYSO South Orange County Championship

The Laguna Beach AYSO Girls U12 soccer All-Star team won the South Orange County Championship on Jan. 20 at Crown Valley Community Park in Laguna Niguel, defeating a tough San Clemente team 1-0. This gritty group of girls went undefeated in the All-Star tourney that featured 10 of the best All-Star teams in South Orange County with three wins and one tie in pool play, in addition to their Championship victory. They also only gave up one goal in the entire tournament. The team now advances to the next level of play at the AYSO area tournament in February.

