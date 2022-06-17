Laguna Sports Update: Conkey exits LBHS Tennis

COACHING CHANGES

TENNIS

After six seasons at the helm of Boys Tennis and five seasons with Girl Tennis, Rick Conkey is giving up the post as head coach for Laguna Beach High School but is not leaving the local youth tennis development in Laguna. He still plans to conduct the summer tennis camp programs for ages 11 and older through Laguna Beach Recreation Services from June 13 through Aug. 18.

Conkey went 63-33 with the Boys winning three league titles and two second place finishes. His promising 2020 squad was 5-0 in non-league before the season ended due to COVID-19. His 2018 squad won the Division 4 CIF title.

The Girls teams were 54-37 under Rick with three league titles and two second place finishes. His 2018 team lost in the Southern Section CIF Division 3 finals to league rival Huntington Beach. His doubles pair of Ella Pachl and Sarah MacCallum won the 2019 Southern Section CIF Doubles title.

GIRLS GOLF

Jon Hendrickson resigned after six seasons with the Girls Golf program. His 2017 squad won the Orange Coast League and after the 2018 jump to the Sunset Wave League competition, his squad last fall split their league matches with Newport Harbor for a third-place league finish. Stepping in for 2022 will be Boys Coach, Sean Quigley who has handled the boys for the past six seasons and now will be at the helm for both programs.

The Breakers’ Boys Lacrosse and Baseball head coaching positions are still open.

FALL SPORTS

The Fall 2022 season begins in just over six weeks with Girls Volleyball and Football starting in early August. We will update the summer high school sports activity periodically this summer including water polo at the Junior Olympics in late July.

