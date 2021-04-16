Laguna Sports Update: Estancia runs past Breakers football, Girls tennis beats Marina

Fall/Winter Sports:

FOOTBALL – Estancia runs past Breakers 28-10

Another contest of missed early opportunities, the Breakers let another very winnable contest slip into the loss column last Friday night at Jim Scott Field on the Estancia High School campus in Costa Mesa.

Game opened with a great kick return by Tyler Fields that gave Laguna excellent field position on their 34 yard-line. Laguna soon found out they would not be successful on the ground as none of their first half runs could gain more than a few yards. The passing game was equally frustrating with a number of dropped passes in open territory. The Breakers second possession was set up off an Evan Louch punt return into the Eagle territory by that drive stalled on downs at the Eagle 26. Breakers again held Estancia on downs then gained a great spot to start their third possession after Jack Arntz partially blocked the Eagle punt. The Breakers moved the ball 31 yards to the Estancia three yard line but took a field goal rather than attempt a fourth down play.

Into the second quarter, Laguna broke down giving up two long runs to Estancia’s Lucas Pacheco that set up the two second period scores for the Eagles. Laguna’s key 11-play drive ended on the Estancia five yard line with the first of three drive ending interceptions.

In the second half, Laguna was able to complete some great pass plays to extend their possessions but the inability to run the ball kept them out of the end zone. Laguna’s lone touchdown came at the end of the third period as Jackson Golden returned a kickoff for the score.

The season concludes this week at Westminster (0-4) on April 16. The Lions have had a similar frustrating season of close scores so it will be anybody’s ball game in the third all-time meeting between the two schools.

RUSH: Golden 11-31, Fields 3-2, Bingham 4-(16)

RECEIVING: Louch 9-88, Freeman 4-32, Golden 3-22, J Arntz 2-11, Mulkay 2-26, Dworakowski 1-7, Degner 1-14, Fields 1-23

PASS: Bingham 42-23-3 223 yards 85.1 rating

PUNT RETURN: Louch 1-11

KOR: Fields 1-23, Golden 4-126

Kick Offs: Richards 1, Sampson 2

Milestones – Golden 91yard Kick-Off-Return ranks # 16 all-time in Laguna’s 86 season history.

Spring Sports:

Baseball (5-3)

Laguna opened their Newport Elks tournament play with three straight wins beginning with a 9-3 win over Nogales on April 8 at Laguna. Laguna led the entire way holding the Nobles to four hits. Joey Capobianco and Ryan Strickland each had a pair of hits while Strickland also took the win as pitcher. On Saturday, Laguna defeated Costa Mesa 6-2 with Max Burchi collecting three hits and two runs-batted-in. Shea Blanchard took the win in a series that Laguna leads 64-48.

On Monday, Shea Blanchard had a key hit to help Laguna to a 4-run sixth inning and Nick Bonn went the distance at pitcher to defeat Tustin 4-0.

Breakers completed their Elks Tournament play this past week with games against Crean Lutheran and Troy. A tournament playoff game is also slated for April 17. League play does not begin until May.

Boys Basketball (5-0)

Nolan Naess scored 26 points and Jackson Sirianni added 15 points with 10 rebounds and five blocked shots to send the Breakers to an easy 70-39 win over Yucaipa on April 10 at Dugger Gym. Willie Rounaghi contributed 13 points and dished out 8 assists in the effort. Laguna played Santa Fe this past week and will start Sunset Surf League play and Wave League crossover games next week. Breakers will face Edison, Los Alamitos and Newport Harbor for league play this season.

Girls Basketball (4-6)

Laguna split their four games played recently losing on April 8 at Calvary Chapel 36-24 but bouncing back to defeat Estancia 43-23 on April 10 and Capo Valley Christian on April 12 by aa 56-33 score. On April 13 Laguna lost to Pacifica Christian 72-46. Sophie Marriner leads the team in scoring with a 15.7 average after 10 games. She also leads in rebounding with a 14.7 average followed by Elaina Seybold at 13.2 rebounds-per-game. Kenna Rudolph is the three-point shot leader and Sabrina Yang leads in assists.

Boys Soccer (2-3-1)

Laguna continued to struggle losing 1-0 to Corona del Mar on a late goal in a contest played on April 7 at Guyer Field. On April 12 they opened Sunset Wave League play with a 3-0 loss at Huntington Beach.

Girls Soccer (1-1, 2-2)

Laguna lost 4-0 to league leader Newport Harbor on April 13 at Davidson Field on the Sailors’ campus. Breakers will be challenged by Marina for the other automatic playoff spot with Laguna hosting the Vikings on April 15 and traveling to marina on May 4.

Boys Tennis (6-2)

Laguna defeated Huntington Beach 11-7 on April 12 with Ian MacLaughlin sweeping singles 6-4, 6-0, 6-0, and Taro Sakai sweeping his sets 7-6(8-6) 6-2, 6-2. In doubles, the team of Casey Boehm and Matt Berk won 7-5, 7-5, 6-3 to help pin the loss on the Oilers (5-3) Sunset Wave League (Edison, Marina, and Newport Harbor) opens on April 19 with Edison.

Girls Tennis (6-3, 1-0)

Rick Conkey’s squad open league play with a 13-5 win over Marina on April 13 on the Viking courts.

Marina’s top singles players swept the Breakers 6-2, 6-2, 6-3 but Laguna’s doubles pairs, Chloe Gagne/Kendyl Beresford (6-2, 6-0, 6-1) and Faith Ackley/Camille Deckey (6-0, 6-2, 6-2) returned the favor to help secure the victory. Breakers host Fountain Valley (9-3) on April 20.

Boys Volleyball (1-3)

Laguna’s struggles continued as they lost in five to Marina on April 8 25-22, 17-25, 18-25, 25-21, 7-17 as they could not sustain any momentum. On April 12, their play improved and Laguna swept Dana Hills 25-19, 25-16, 25-12 on tough serving with Riley Gapp serving 18 rotation points including four aces to spark the win. Oskar Hingel had 10 kills and also had a great serving run in set three against the Dolphins in a series Laguna now leads 39-11.

On April 13, Laguna lost at Edison 25-16, 25-19, 25-23 again suffering from inconsistent play and unforced errors. Edison seemed to succeed on every long rally including some remarkable returns. Oskar Hingel was the kill leader for Laguna with 10, Jake Mauro had 10 digs while Gavin Zaengle dished out 16 assists.