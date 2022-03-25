Laguna Sports Update: March 25, 2022

SPRING SPORTS

Baseball (7-5, 1-0)

Noah Neufeld singled in the go-ahead run in the fifth inning to allow Laguna to escape Newport with a 2-1 opening Wave League victory on March 18. Nick Bonn went the distance striking out 10 for the hard-earned victory. It was Laguna’s fifth win over the Sailors since 2019 in a series led by Newport 19-7 since the two schools first met in 1940.

On March 16, the Breakers lost a tough 5-3 non-league contest at Los Alamitos (6-4-1) despite out hitting the Griffins 8-4. Shea Blanchard took the loss.

This past week Laguna had a Wave League contest on March 23 with Marina (3-9) and a game on March 25 at Corona del Mar. Next week the Breakers host Newport on March 30 and travel to the Tars’ field on April 1.

Laguna will participate in the Ryan Lemmon tournament from April 2-6. Breakers open with Trabuco Hills at 9 a.m. on April 2 at the Great Park Stadium in Irvine. The squad will face Aliso Niguel on April 4 and El Modena on April 5.

Beach Volleyball (3-2, 2-0)

Laguna was off until this past Tuesday when they faced Corona del Mar at Main Beach:

Laguna 4, Corona del Mar 1 at Main Beach, March 22:

No. 1: Kyra Zaengle/Natalia Hagopian 21-9, 21-8 WON

No. 2 :Lucy Laughlin/Eva Gardner 21-5, 21-8 WON

No. 3: Sydney Freeman/Megan Gardner 21-15, 21-10 WON

No. 4: Dempsey Sadler/Grace Christain 21-9, 21-6 WON

No. 5: Chanel Goddard/Jacqueline Witteman 17-21, 19-21 Lost

Up next: Los Alamitos (3-1) on March 24. Both Los Al and Huntington Beach will be the Breakers’ chief competition for league honors.

Boys Golf (0-5, 0-1)

Breakers dropped a 259-210 Wave League match with Los Alamitos on March 15 at the Old Ranch Country Club and lost to Huntington Beach in a non-league match 267-191 at the Huntington Club (SeaCliff) on March 16.

This past week included a match with Newport Harbor and Corona del Mar. Next week they travel to San Juan Hills on March 28 before facing Los Alamitos on March 29 and Fountain Valley on March 31.

Boys Tennis (4-2)

Laguna spoiled then 8-0 Huntington Beach’s undefeated season with a 12-6 win over the Oilers on March 17 at the Laguna courts. Laguna singles players Ian MacLaughlin and Peter Durand swept their matches to help power the Breaker win. Earlier on March 15, Laguna edged JSerra 10-8 in another team effort. League play began on March 24 with Newport Harbor. Marina should be the team to beat for the Breakers for Sunset Wave League honors. Since 1935, Laguna has won 46 league titles in 86 seasons that league play has been contested.

Lacrosse

Girls Lacrosse returned to the field for Laguna Beach this season competing only at the junior varsity level due to the limited experience and numbers disrupted by the two-year pandemic. Under coach Paul Storke the squad faced their first competition:

March 14 – Huntington Beach JV d. Laguna JV 5-4

Laguna lost a hard-fought contest by one goal in their season debut. Senior Captain Zoe Cox had two goals, Junior Captain Emmy Regal one and the scoring was rounded out by Sophmore Summer DiMaggio with one goal.

March 15 – Rosary Varsity d. Laguna JV 6-2

Laguna’s second contest of the season was a challenge against Rosary with Junior Helena De Bretteville and Freshman Tessa D’Amico each notching a goal.

March 17 – Laguna Beach JV d. Edison JV – Green 7-6

Senior Capitan Zoe Cox scored the last of her five goals in the final minute to cap a stirring comeback for the Breakers’ first win of the season aided by Junior Capitan Emmy Regal’s two goals and tireless defensive efforts.

Softball (0-4)

Laguna is off to a rough start this season losing 25-0 at Rancho Mirage on March 12, 16-2 at Costa Mesa on March 15, 19-4 at Estancia on March 17 and 18-0 to Capistrano Valley Christian in San Juan on March 18. Wave League play opened this past week with Newport Harbor and Fountain Valley. Breakers will host Corona del Mar on March 29 at the Thurston field.

Track & Field

The 51st running of the Laguna Trophy Meet was held on Saturday March 19 at Hulst Oval/Guyer Field on the Laguna Campus with an overflow crowd attending. Athletes from over 40 schools participated in the 2021 event after a few years disrupted due to the pandemic.

Back in the mid 1930’s Orange County consisted of only 12 high schools with the two largest, Santa Ana and Fullerton participating in leagues with the larger out-of-county Southern California high schools while the remaining 10 were lumped into the Orange League regardless of school size. Laguna coach Red Guyer recognized this inequity and the lack of any high school competition for the county’s smaller rural schools. Laguna hosted the first “minor” division track meet in 1937 and thus began the annual Trophy meet held almost every year until 1983. Until the latter years, school size was limited to traditional CIF size small- schools with the enrollment ceiling growing to 750 students and finally 1,000. It all changed in the 70’s as from 1973 through 1976 after Laguna’s State Champion, Eric Hulst, attracted elite runners for special one, two and three-mile races featuring So Cal’s top long-distance high school runners. Girls’ events were added in 1974 and by the late 70’s the two-day meet annually attracted athletes from over 60 schools. Today the event is opened to all schools, regardless of size.

Breakers returned to dual meet action this past week at Huntington Beach on March 22 and will host Marina on March 29.

Boys Volleyball (10-8)

Laguna went 1-2 since last week losing 18-25, 19-25, 14-25 at Los Alamitos (18-7) on March 16 at the Griffins’ gym

But bounced back last Friday at Dugger Gym with a 25-22, 25-10, 25-23 sweep of Fountain Valley (6-5) in another non-league match. Against the Barons, Riley Gapp led the squad with nine kills, an ace, and three blocks in a series the Breakers lead 7-2.

This past Monday, Laguna lost a tough match at Tesoro 16-25, 16-25, 24-26. League play opened this past week with home matches against Huntington Beach (11-7) and Newport (16-4). Breakers will compete this Saturday and Monday in the Tesoro tournament. Next home match is April 1 with Edison.

