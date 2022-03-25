Rotary Club of Laguna Beach names student of the month

The Rotary Club of Laguna Beach recognized Laguna Beach High School senior Cooper Laws as its student of the month in the visual arts field of ceramics. In addition to school work, Cooper has a home studio and specializes in making functional pottery on the wheel.

He has been making pottery for a year and sees it as a way to “express his creative self.” Cooper has also participated on the surf team and beach clean-ups.

Cooper plans to pursue an art degree in college then become a professional artist. He would like to teach, make ceramics for a nonprofit, and open a studio in Japan.