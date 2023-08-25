Laguna Sports Update: Week of Aug. 25

FOOTBALL (0-1)

Lessons Learned in Overtime Loss

The Breakers suffered a preventable loss last Thursday and actually had a chance to steal the win in regulation. The squad was obviously complacent when the game started and quickly found they were facing an inspired opponent.

The Cowboys took the opening kickoff and, in six plays, scored the initial touchdown as the quarterback scrambled 21 yards through Laguna’s missed tackles for the points.

Laguna’s only possession of the first quarter was plagued with dropped passes that were spot-on from Jackson Kollock. Nick Rogers had a 45-yard kick return to set up the possession, but Laguna could only move sixteen yards in eight plays after that.

Chino’s second possession ended with a bad snap spoiling a 27-yard field goal attempt on the second play of the second quarter.

Chino scored a touchdown and kicked a field goal on their two full possessions in the quarter, while Laguna continued to struggle with the drop passes, an interception and a fumble on a sure touchdown run that resulted in a touchback.

Down 17-0 entering the second half, the Breakers moved the ball to the Chino 25 but turned the ball over on downs on more receiver errors.

Laguna’s defense did its job on the Cowboys only full possession of the quarter, and Laguna finally responded with a sharp 11-play 70-yard drive, scoring on a Jackson Kollock run, making up for the fumble scoring attempt in the first half.

The comeback was stalled as the Cowboys moved the ball to the Laguna 7 early in the final period, forcing the hosts to settle for a field goal and a 20-7 lead.

Laguna quickly turned the contest into a game as Kollock found Charlie Tyus wide-open in the secondary for a quick 67-yard score on their first play following the kickoff.

Chino responded as before with a solid drive, but Charlie Hunt blocked their 24-yard field goal attempt, and Nico Vidaurri-tucker caught the deflected ball for a 10-yard return to set up the final possession of regulation.

Chino pressured Jackson Kollock on almost every snap, forcing the quarterback to always scramble to make a pass.

The final 11-play drive with little time remaining ended with a brilliant catch by Brock Donaldson from a scrambling pass by Kollock with no time remaining. The potential game-winning PAT was lost on a mishandled snap on the kick attempt, resulting in a blocked kick, forcing overtime.

The Breakers’ fifth all-time overtime contest gave the ball to Chino first. The Cowboys scored in three quick runs while the Breakers struggled to give Jackson Kollock time to throw and only scored after two clutch catches by Donaldson for 11 and 9 yards. Kollock scored on a 1-yard run, but the 2-point conversion for the win failed as the pass to Charlie Hunt was blocked by the Cowboy defenders.

The Breakers face Dana Hills on Friday, Aug. 25, at 7 p.m. at the school’s on-campus stadium. Dana was 6-5 last season but prevailed 28-24 against Laguna in an early game before Jackson Kollock was eligible. The Dolphins lead the all-time series 11-10-1 and have won the last three meetings since Laguna was a 34-8 winner in 2018.

On Friday, Sept. 1, at 7 p.m., Laguna will travel to Irvine High School to face a talented Northwood team that won SSCIF D-11 in 2021 and D-8 last season. Breakers have upset the Timberwolves the past two seasons with a 34-21 win in 2021 and a 35-31 comeback victory last season.

Individual stats:

Rushing: Rodgers 11-75, Kollock 3-2

Receiving: Donaldson 8-88, Tyson 4-38, Hunt 3-18, Tyus 2-72, Villmure 2-17, Swanson 2-13, Rogers 2-52

Passing: Kollock 45-23-1 298 yards 2 TDs

Punts: Mills 2-36 18.0 average

KOR: Rogers 3-67, Heins 1-7

Blocked FG: Hunt

Return of blocked FG: Vidaurri-Tucker 1-10

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL (0-3)

The Breakers are playing tough but have yet to dent the victory column. Last week on Wednesday, Aug. 16, the squad just couldn’t close out their match with Dana Hills (6-2), dropping a 25-17, 25-22, 25-16 contest at Dugger Gym. The Dolphins are much stronger this season and already hold a win over Corona del Mar, Laguna’s chief league rival this season.

Kyra Zaengle had 11 kills to lead Laguna, with Meg Gardner adding eight plus three aces. Coco Black had 10 digs, Madeline Rootlieb and Sara Johnson each had two net blocks.

This past Tuesday, Laguna dropped a tough 5-set match with OC #7 San Clemente 25-19, 7-25, 25-21, 10-25, 10-15.

Laguna was up 8-4 in the fifth set but could not close out the match and win. Kyra Zaengle (JR) led again with 13 kills and three aces, while Meg Gardner added 12 kills and four service aces. Zaengle and Coco Black each had 14 digs, Baylie Bina led in blocking, while Morgan Saunders and Hayes Frith shared the setting duties.

Up next: Laguna traveled to Aliso Niguel this past Thursday will host Downey on Saturday, 9 a.m. at Dugger Gym.

Next week, they host Foothill on Monday, travel to Dana Hills for a rematch on Wednesday and travel to OC #5 Beckman on Aug. 31.

Boy’s Water Polo

The Breakers opened their 60th season of boys water polo at Laguna with a 14-9 victory over Palos Verdes at the local pool on Tuesday, Aug. 22. Diego Audebert broke the contest open midway in the first period, scoring three straight goals in less than a minute to allow Laguna to control the tempo for the remaining time. Tyler Swensen had 10 saves in the cage, and Audebert finished with six goals. Also scoring were Dylan Willams and Dane Seybold each with two goals, while Cade Anderton, Max Schlaich, Gavin Goode, and Dylan Katz each has a single score.

Breakers faced Crean Lutheran this past Thursday and will travel to San Juan Hills on Tuesday, Aug. 29. Next Friday and Saturday, the Breakers will be at the Santa Barbara tournament.

Cross Country:

The 2023 season starts after Labor Day, with the Sunset League finals on Oct. 28.

Girls Flag Football:

The inaugural season starts Sept. 6 at Fountain Valley.

Girls Golf:

The season starts on Sept. 12, hosting Fountain Valley at Ben Browns.

Girls Tennis:

The season opens with JSerra on Sept. 5.

Have a note/question on Laguna sports/correction/update? E-mail Frank at [email protected]. Looking for the 2023-24 High School schedules and scores? Check Laguna Beach High School on the Max Preps website.