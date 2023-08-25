Town Crier: Week of Aug. 25

MOM Investco Entities to Host Town Hall – New Date Announcement

The investor group MOM Entities will host a town hall meeting for Laguna Beach residents at Hotel Laguna on Wednesday, Sept. 6, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. to answer questions about the future of Hotel Laguna and other area properties. To be invited, email your full name and address to [email protected].

Village Laguna’s General Meeting Aug. 28

Village Laguna’s in-person general meeting will be a potluck dinner at Alta Laguna Park this Monday, Aug. 28, at 6 p.m. Village Laguna will provide the main course and drinks. Please bring a side dish or dessert that serves six to eight people. Picnic tables with benches are available, or bring your own chair. All are welcome.

The Canyon Club of Laguna Beach’s 7th Annual Golf Classic Set for Sept. 23

The Canyon Club will host its 7th annual Golf Classic on Sept. 23 at Tijeras Creek Golf Club in Rancho Santa Margarita. This year’s event will include golf, dinner, silent auction and a helicopter golf ball drop. Proceeds will benefit The Canyon Club, a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation providing support for the recovery and rehabilitation of alcoholics and their families. “We are super excited to be hosting our seventh annual Golf Classic at Tijeras Creek this year,” said event chair Bill McGowan, “and there are countless ways to get involved. Whether you want to play golf, join us for dinner, volunteer to help, or just show up and have fun, this is an event you should not miss!”

Lunch and dinner will also be provided to golf participants, volunteers, and attendees. The Canyon Club’s mission is “to promote the recovery and rehabilitation and prevention of alcoholism.” The Canyon Club provides a facility for Alcoholics Anonymous and Al-Anon meetings, as well as a variety of educational, recreational, social and other activities and events that support the Club’s mission.

For more information about The Canyon Club Golf Classic or to find out how you can make a difference by supporting The Canyon Club, visit www.canyonclub.org or contact Bill McGowan at [email protected].

MLANCE Designs Celebrates Anniversary this Saturday

MLANCE Designs Laguna Beach atelier boutique is celebrating its third anniversary on Aug. 26 from 8 p.m. to midnight with a rooftop garden party, showcasing a fashion show work from local artists and disc jockeys. The event will be held at 784 S Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach and hosted by Club 222 Productions.

More information is available by contacting Michelle Lance at (949) 376-2048 or Scotty Wise at (210) 883-5988. Tickets are available for purchase on Eventbrite or at the door.

Upcoming Laguna Art Museum Programs

Storytime Saturday – Aug. 26 at 11 a.m.

Bring your little ones to Laguna Art Museum for an interactive Storytime and art-making experience that is truly magical. Our engaging read-alouds will be complemented by mindfulness exercises, art projects, and in-gallery activities that foster meaningful connections with caregivers and others. This month’s session will feature “Remarkably You” by Pat Zietlow Miller and illustrated by Patrice Barton, followed by a self-portrait activity celebrating all the remarkable qualities that make each child unique.

Art Workshop: Figure Drawing – Aug. 27 at 4 p.m.

Unleash your artistic prowess under the guidance of Peter Zokosky, the luminary Chair of MFA Drawing + Painting at LCAD. Delve into the timeless art of figure drawing, drawing inspiration from the Joseph Kleitsch exhibition. A live model and essential supplies await you as you embark on this creative odyssey. Unlock your potential in the world of artistry. Reserve your spot now.

More information on all upcoming LAM events can be found at lagunaartmuseum.org/events.