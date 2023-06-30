Laguna Sports Update: Week of June 30

By Frank Aronoff | LB Indy

Fall Sports HS Leagues and SSCIF Division:

Laguna’s final season in the Sunset Conference starts this August – below are the league assignments for this fall’s sports and the Southern Section CIF playoff division assignments if the teams qualify for the playoffs.

Cross Country

Both the boys and girls cross country squads are in the Sunset Wave League.

Sunset Wave League – Boys XCC: Corona del Mar, Huntington Beach, Marina and Laguna. Sunset Wave League – Girls XCC: Edison, Fountain Valley, Marina and Laguna.

Cross country and track are the only sports where CIF divisions are based on enrollment. The official Laguna enrollment for 2022-23 was 930, the lowest since 2013, placing the Breakers in D-4 of five divisions for 2023, with 95 other schools ranging in enrollments from 601 to 1480.

Football

The Breakers are looking for their third straight Golden West Conference – Pac 4 League title this season and are in a 4-team league with Ocean View, Godinez and Westminster.

Postseason football is different than all the other sports. All 375 participating teams are placed into 14 divisions after the regular season is completed, based on the actual in-season results. You can keep track of the season scores and standings of all schools and leagues at http://calpreps.com/.

Girls Flag Football

It appears the Sunset will be one league of eight schools this inaugural season, but there will be no actual official SSCIF playoffs. A post-season tournament is planned for the top regular-season teams.

Girls Golf

Breakers are in the Sunset Wave League this season with Corona del Mar, Edison and Newport Harbor. SSCIF Divisions have not been released.

Boys Sand Volleyball

Not a SSCIF Sport, the team will be competing in their tenth season participating in the Orange County League, where the squad has reached the finals five of the previous nine seasons.

Girls Tennis

Laguna is in the Sunset Wave League with Edison, Marina, and Newport Harbor. There are six divisions in the SSCIF, and the Breakers are in D-2 based on the weighted power rating (30 percent in 2021 season and 70 percent in the 2022 season). There are 41 schools in D-2.

Girls Volleyball

The squad will be in the Sunset Wave League in 2023 with Corona del Mar, Fountain Valley, and Marina. There are nine divisions for SSCIF playoffs and like girls tennis, a weighted power ranking is used for placement. The Breakers are in D1/D2 with 42 other schools. The actual 2023 season results will split the division into D1 and D2.

Boys Water Polo

Laguna is in the top public school league as a member of the Sunset Surf League with Newport Harbor, Huntington Beach and Los Alamitos. SSCIF Division placement is also on the weighted power ratings system, with the Breakers one of twenty-four schools in the top of six divisions.

Registration for Laguna Beach High School Athletics Summer Camps can be found here.

Looking for the 2023-24 High School statistics, schedules and scores?

Check Laguna Beach High School on the Max Preps website. Have a Summer sports note? Frank can be reached at [email protected].