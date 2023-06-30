Town Crier: Week of June 30

Broadway Actor in Laguna Beach for One Night Only

If you missed No Square Theatre’s night of conversation with Broadway luminary in April, you might have also missed it when Laguna’s new favorite costume designer Gregg Barnes, just took home another Tony. Don’t miss the next guest of No Square’s Wisdom of the Master’s program, Jared Gertner, a lead actor phenom on July 10 at No Square Theatre’s Legion Hall.

Enjoy this engaging discussion with Elder Cunningham from The Book of Mormon, William Barfee in the 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee and Warren in the premier of Ordinary Days. Participants can sip wine and learn about the experience of premiering on Broadway and touring London from an actor who will teach a master class on how to do what he does, focusing primarily on connecting to performance material, developing a character, and telling a story through song.

“While working on the performer’s craft may be the obvious benefit of this master class, the general theatre lover will find a huge benefit in the discovery of human connection and what it means to truly be present and live in the moment. You can be a participant, and for this we have very limited seating, or an observer,” artistic director Ella Wyatt said.

The fourth in the Wisdom of the Master calendar, No Square Theatre offers Laguna Beach an intimate series of conversations with Theater Luminaries in a small audience, conversational setting. Tickets are available at www.nosquare.org.

Steinfeld to Speak at Laguna Beach Business Club on July 20

The Laguna Beach Business Club has announced its July 20 meeting speaker, Ed Steinfeld, radio host and founder of radio station, Voice of Laguna. The LBBC holds a breakfast meeting the third Thursday of each month starting at 7:30 a.m. hosting speakers that discuss topics valuable to achieving success in your personal and professional lives. Steinfeld will be discussing radio and what drives entrepreneurship. Steinfeld has worn many hats. He’s been a baseball stadium announcer, a stand-up comedian, and a boxing matchmaker and started his own boxing promotions company. Information about the LBBC, or how to register to attend, can be found at lagunabeachbusinessclub.com or by emailing [email protected]. Club meetings begin with a buffet breakfast and brief networking roundtable. Meetings are hosted at Seven Degrees, 891 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach 92651.

Musical trio, Big Treble, presents free Bastille Day concert at the Susi Q

“From Bizet to French Cabaret,” a free concert by musical trio Big Treble, debuts on Friday, July 14 at 5 p.m. at the Susi Q. The show celebrates all things French just ahead of Bastille Day with an hour of popular vocal and instrumental French music and Paris-inspired hits by American composers.

The Big Treble trio consists of vocalists Lisa Morrice, Samantha Morrice, and composer/pianist Jeffrey Briar. Stand-out songs from the show include arias from Bizet’s “Carmen,” Edith Piaf’s immortal “La Vie en Rose,” Cole Porter’s “I Love Paris,” and Debussy’s stunning “Clair de Lune.” The musical treat/show is part of a ‘Summer at the Susi Q’ concert series that includes ‘Jazz on a Summer’s Night’ on Aug. 16 at 6 p.m. featuring the Laguna Beach Community JaZz Band,” said Jo Ann Ekblad, Susi Q’s program and communications director. “We’re delighted to feature Big Treble.” Registration can be done by calling (949) 715-8105 of visiting https://thesusiq.org.

Summer Community Fundraiser Concert Series Underway

St. Mary’s Episcopal Church Women’s group (ECW) is hosting a series of community fundraiser concerts and events this summer on their ocean-view terrace. Shauna McFadden and Bob Gunn will present Broadway Cabaret as the next concert on July 22. The Black Orchid Duo with Ed Krajec and special guest Danny Beissel will round out the concerts on Aug. 19. Dinner boxes from GG’s Bistro and Noonerz are available by preorder. For complete information and to buy tickets, go to www.ecwstmaryslb.org/upcomingevents. Also planned is a wine-tasting event on Sept. 9 with local sommelier George Zoumer of SommLaguna. Tickets for this event will go on sale in August. The ECW group, made up of volunteers, will donate all proceeds to local charities such as the Community Clinic, Friendship Shelter, Sally’s Fund, the Susi Q Community Center and others.

Bluebelt Photo Contest Submissions Close on July 7

Less than two weeks are left to enter the 12th Annual Laguna Bluebelt Photo Contest with your best shot of Laguna’s Marine Protected Areas (MPAs) established by the City and State in 2012. Entries for the Bluebelt’s Photo Contest ends July 7 to win cash prizes for images on, over and under the sea in Laguna’s MPAs. Contest rules and guidelines are available at https://contest.lagunabluebelt.org/

“A number of Bluebelt Winning Photographers have gone on to create professional careers after winning in the prestigious contest. Patsee Ober, Rich German and Julianne Steers winning photos have been featured in major exhibits and continue to provide scientific evidence to regulatory agencies of the size and abundance of sea life recovering in Laguna following ten years of protection,” Anne Girtz, Laguna Bluebelt photo contest organizer said.

This year’s awards include $500 for first-place professional winners and $400 for amateur first place. Other winners can receive cash prizes as well.

Contest judges include internationally acclaimed National Geographic and TIME Magazine Photographer Cristina Mittermeier, Laguna’s Rich German and Global Marine Scientist Julianne Steers.

Laguna Art Museum Programs

July 8 at 11 a.m. – Jean Stern Presents: The Art & Life of Joseph Kleitsch

In this lecture, art historian and LAM Curatorial Fellow Jean Stern will discuss the art and life of Joseph Kleitsch in conjunction with the museum’s newest exhibition Joseph Kleitsch: Abroad and At Home in Old Laguna. Advance tickets are recommended.

July 15 at 10 a.m. – Bellissima! A “Still Life” Workshop in Partnership with The Resort at Pelican Hill

The first of two workshops led by renowned local artist, Jo Situ Allen, at The Resort at Pelican Hill. All budding artists will enjoy a special family experience while creating a personal still-life portrait. Italian still life painting dates from the early 1400’s and Italian artists were widely respected for capturing a passing moment called “Natura In Posa” (nature suspended). In this workshop, guest artists will observe an abundance of fruits and vegetables from the Pelican Hill kitchens as well as local and native florals and Italian ceramics. Working with a variety of materials, including watercolor, graphite, colored pencils, pastels, and ink, every participant will make their very own multi-media still-life work of art. Fun, easy-to-follow instructions make this a must-attend summer arts event. No previous experience is required. Guests will enjoy light refreshments.

July 15 at 4 p.m. – Art Workshop: Figure Drawing

Taking inspiration from the exhibition Joseph Kleitsch: Abroad and At Home in Old Laguna, join Peter Zokosky, Chair of MFA Drawing + Painting at LCAD, for a figure drawing workshop. Learn the basics of how to draw the human form with a live model. Supplies included with purchase of ticket.

More information about all LAM events can be found at lagunaartmuseum.org/events.