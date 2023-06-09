Laguna Sports Update: Week of June 9

By Frank Aronoff | LB Indy

2022-23 Laguna Athletic Sport Awards – Garwall and Jocic take top honors

Sam Garwal and Jana Jocic won the top athlete honors in the annual awards announced this past week by Laguna Beach athletics. The Breakers just completed the school’s 89th season of competition, and for the past 17 seasons, Laguna has been consistently honoring their athletes with these annual awards.

Sam Garwal – the top male athlete was a first-team all-league selection in both football and soccer. Gawall also earned All-CIF honors in football as a defensive back.

Jana Jocic – the top female athlete set the school record in the 100 breast and earned All-League honors as the league breaststroke champion and a member of two league championship relay teams. Her Laguna career included scoring in the SSCIF D-1 Swim finals and qualifying for the state meet.

Coach of the Year – John Shanahan – led Laguna to their first CIF Football title since 1946 and won their second-straight league title matching the back-to-back titles earned in 1946-47. Shanahan is 50-29-0 in seven seasons, with the Breakers trailing only Red Guyer and Hal Akins in career football wins.

2023 LBHS Athletic Awards

Coach of the Year: John Shanahan – football

Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Jana Jocic – swim; Sam Garwal – football, soccer

Breaker Award Winner: Yolotzin Javier – cross country, track and field; Nicholai Grombchevsky – water polo, swim

Rotary Award Winner: Charlotte Riches – water polo, swim; Hutton Ledger – water polo, swim

Female Athlete of Character: Emily Regal – soccer, lacrosse

Male Athlete of Character: Sam Garwal – football, soccer

Female Athlete of the Year: Jana Jocic – swim

Male Athlete of the Year: Sam Garwal – football, soccer

Claire Sonne Resigns as Girls Water Polo Coach

In a surprise to the Laguna Water Polo community, Coach Sonne announced this past Tuesday she is leaving at the end of July for grad school at the University of Chicago. Sonne took over the program last year, guiding many players’ last summer in club and for last year’s high school season. Breakers were 19-10 this past season ranked #5 in California.

Looking for the 2022-23 High School statistics, schedules and scores? Check Laguna Beach High School on the Max Preps website. You can reach Frank at [email protected].