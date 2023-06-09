Woman’s Club Names Debbie Neev as Woman of the Year

By LB Indy Staff

The Woman’s Club of Laguna Beach will honor Debbie Neev as its 2023 Woman of the Year at a luncheon on Friday, June 23, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Clubhouse.

“The Woman’s Club members nominate – and then vote for – a woman from our community who has made a significant contribution in the community, either through philanthropic, civic, charitable or non-profit activities,” said Kitty Malcolm, Woman’s Club President. “This honor was first bestowed in 1995 to Sande St. John, the Club’s first honoree. Since then, there have been 26 annual honorees, all of whom were, and some continue to be, terrific representatives of the arts, various non-profit organizations, our City community, and well-known philanthropists.”

Neev has lived in Laguna Beach for over 30 years and believes giving one’s time and energy is the best way to contribute to the community, and she has done so throughout her years in Laguna. In 2002, Neev was appointed to the LB County Water District Commission, where she has actively served for 20 years. She has championed water conservation, water reliability and educational outreach. Neev has represented Laguna Beach and its water district by serving on the South Orange County Watershed Management Area Executive Committee, the statewide organization Cal Desal and the Association of California Water Agencies’ Groundwater Committee. In 2015, Neev was appointed to the Design Review Board as their liaison on the Affordable Housing Task Force. She also currently serves on the board and is an officer for both Glennwood House and the Woman’s Club. She is well known for her involvement with various other community organizations, such as School Power, the Soroptimists, Ebell and volunteering at the Assistance League Thrift Shop.

RSVPs must be received by June 17 and may be dropped off at the Clubhouse or paid online at wclb.org. This is a sell-out event and seating is capped. The Woman’s Club is located at 286 St. Ann’s Drive. Doors open at 11:30 a.m.