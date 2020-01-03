Share this:

(1-2) Laguna’s Parking App Wins Recognition

Shohreh Dupuis, assistant city manager and director of public works, recently accepted the Women in Transportation Seminar (WTS) Award for Outstanding Innovative Transportation Solution for the new Laguna Beach parking app. Dupuis accepted the award on behalf of the city at the 2019 WTS-OC Awards & Scholarship Gala on Dec. 5.

The parking app allows users to enter their destination in Laguna Beach to find the closest available parking in real time, pay for their parking, keep track of remaining time and extend their parking session remotely. It was launched last summer in partnership with Frogparking, a mobile app developer. The app is available from the App Store, Google Play and at lagunabeachparking.net.

Mission Hospital Gala Raises Nearly $3 Million

Mission Hospital’s 2019 Holiday Gala “Beyond the Limits” raised nearly $3 million thanks to hundreds of community members, dozens of physician partners and its dedicated gala chairs: George O’Connell and Dr. Matthew Kaplan, Medical Director of Emergency Services at Mission Hospital and CHOC at Mission.

Proceeds from the event will support the expansion of Mission Hospital’s Emergency Department—a project that will be fully funded by philanthropy.

Yoga + Meditation Open House Set for Saturday

Lori Kahn, owner of OM Laguna Beach, has merged with Yoga Sapien to create OM Yoga + Meditation.

Kahn, a Laguna Beach local and certified Mindfulness Meditation teacher and Integrative Coach, has taken over ownership of the popular yoga studio Yoga Sapien, adding mindfulness practices to an already full roster of excellent teachers offering a wide variety of workshops, teacher trainings and private appointments including yoga, meditation, massage, energy work and coaching.

A meditation and yoga teacher for over 20 years, Kahn opened OM Laguna Beach, a studio specializing in stress relief, meditation and coaching, in 2012. In 2019, she moved her studio to the 1-year-old Yoga Sapien, a studio in North Laguna at Boat Canyon founded by Liz Campbell and David Taylor.

“Many fortunate events have unfolded since then and I had the opportunity to take over ownership of Yoga Sapien and merge the two businesses,” she said. “I am excited to have the first studio in Laguna Beach that focuses on both meditation and yoga equally.”

On Jan. 4, the studio will celebrate their “re-birth day” and new name with an open house from 3-7 p.m. For more information, visit yogasapienlb.com or call 949-415-6718.

Attend a Talk on the Aging Eye

Laguna Beach Seniors will partner with AAUW-Laguna Beach to offer a presentation from 7-9 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 15, on common causes of vision loss through aging: macular degeneration, glaucoma, cataracts and diabetic retinopathy.

Sanjay Kedhar, MD Clinical Professor of Ophthalmology at UCI’s Gavin Herbert Eye Institute, will discuss research and treatment of eye conditions that afflict the elderly and will explain how early detection and treatment can help prevent vision loss or blindness.

The event, to be held at the Laguna Beach Susi Q Senior Center, 380 Third Street, is free and open to the public. A Q&A will follow the presentation. Drinks and snacks will be provided. For further information or questions, contact Alison King at [email protected]

City Seeks Input at Downtown Action Plan Meeting

On Jan. 13, from 3:30-5 p.m., the city will hold a public meeting at the Community and Susi Q Senior Center, Community Room, located at 380 3rd Street, to consider public input and discussion regarding SWA Group recommendations on the Downtown Action Plan. This interaction is intended to help interested citizens better understand the plan in order to frame their input to the Planning Commission during upcoming meetings. For more information, contact Anthony Viera, Associate Planner, at 949-497-0398 or [email protected]

R-Star Foundation Receives Year End Grants

Lisa and John Mansour, of Laguna Beach, through the Orange County Community Foundation, recently awarded local nonprofit R Star Foundation a $1,000 grant. “We are jumping with joy for their generosity and kindness as well as their belief in our work,” said R Star founder Rosalind Russell.

R Star is currently involved in a project that will bring water to the doors of homes rebuilt after the 2015 earthquakes in Nepal.

The First Church Christian Scientists of San Juan Capistrano also awarded $1,415 to R Star through their special tithing program. The program awards selected organizations doing work their congregation wishes to assist.

For more information on the work of R Star Foundation, contact Russell at [email protected] or call 949-497-4911. Tax-deductible donations may be made at RstarFoundation.org.

Undergrounding Utilities on Crestview Drive

From Jan. 6 to Feb. 7, Hot Line Construction, Inc. will be performing work to underground all the existing overhead electric/communication wires and utility poles between 2080-2163 Crestview Drive. This work is funded by the residents in the area under the Crestview Underground Utility Assessment District. The contractor’s work hours will be 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily. The contractor will use flaggers to direct traffic as needed, however, due to the narrowness of Crestview Drive, minor traffic delays cannot be avoided. For questions or concerns, contact Edmundo Gonzalez with Hot Line Construction, Inc. at 951-326-9313, or Pierre Sawaya, Undergrounding Project Manager, at 949-497-0751.

City Council Accepting Applications for Committees, Commissions, Boards

Spots are available on the Recreation Committee, Design Review Board, Parking, Traffic and Circulation Committee, Heritage Committee, Environmental Sustainability Committee, and View Restoration Committee. Interviews and appointments for these positions will be conducted on Tuesday, Feb. 4, by the City Council in the City Council Chambers, 505 Forest Avenue. Laguna Beach residents who are interested in serving on one of these committees should obtain an application from the City Clerk’s office or online from the city’s website, www.lagunabeachcity.net, and file by Friday, Jan. 24, at 5 p.m. The application on the city website is interactive and you are encouraged to fill in the application online. Questions may be directed to the City Clerk’s office at 497-0705. Applications will not be accepted after the Jan. 24 deadline.

Facility and Maintenance Closures

Riddle and Alta Laguna fields are closed for maintenance and turf renovations. The pool is also closed for annual upkeep. Riddle is closed through Monday, Jan. 27. Alta Laguna and the pool are closed through Jan. 6. Questions? Call 949-497-0762.