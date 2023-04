The Lagunatics community theater group celebrated its last show on March 26 with a fundraiser gala, featuring a silent auction, food and drinks before theatregoers and No Square supporters filed into the Forum Theatre at the Festival of the Arts grounds to enjoy a final sold out anniversary performance. The Lagunatics put on nine performances of “30 Years of Yucks,” which placed the spotlight on the group’s “silliest moments and greatest hits” over the years.

