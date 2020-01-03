LAM Announces California Cool Auction

Share this:

Laguna Art Museum will present its 38th annual California Cool Art Auction featuring works by over 100 California artists. Proceeds from the event will support Laguna Art Museum’s mission of collecting and preserving California art, providing critically acclaimed exhibitions and enhancing art education.

Tickets are $130–$180 and include auction admission, complimentary valet parking, hors d’oeuvres and drinks.

Auction bidding will begin online on Jan. 17. The museum will partner with Artsy for advance bidding, and live bidding on Feb. 1. The Art Auction event will take place from 6–10 p.m. at Laguna Art Museum, 307 Cliff Drive, with the silent auction from 6–8 p.m. The live auction at 8 p.m. will be led by led by Aaron Bastian of Bonham’s with competitive bidding in the room and absentee bids placed from around the world.

Live! at the Museum Presents Cellist Alex Greenbaum

Cellist Alex Greenbaum will perform 17th and 18th century works written for solo cello by Gabrielli, Antonii, Dall’abaco and Johann Sebastian Bach on Thursday, Jan. 9, at 7 p.m. at the Laguna Art Museum, 307 Cliff Drive.

A member of the Hausmann Quartet, Greenbaum is an artist-in-residence at San Diego State University, where he teaches cello and chamber music. He is also is a founding member of San Diego Baroque, a mainstay on the Art of Élan series, an affiliated artist with San Diego New Music, and appears regularly with Bach Collegium San Diego.

Live! at the Museum takes place the second Thursday of each month from 7-8 p.m. The concert is free to museum members and to non-members with museum admission. Pre-reservations are available online through the museum’s website, or at 949.494.8971 x 203. For more information about the series and other concerts, visit lagunabeachlive.org or call 949-715-9713.

Laguna Beach Books to Host January Book Club

Laguna Beach Books will host its monthly book club on Wednesday, Jan. 15, at 6:30 p.m. at the bookstore, 1200 South Coast Highway. The discussion about “Winter’s Tale” by Mark Helprin will be led by a professional moderator. Light snacks and complimentary beverages will be served. The book may be purchased in advance at the store or online at LagunaBeachBooks.com.

“Winter’s Tale” is the story of an the affair between a middle-aged Irish burglar and Beverly Penn, a young girl dying of consumption. Helprin’s novels have been translated into over 20 languages.

Sandstone Gallery Opens New Exhibits

“Vestiges,” non-objective mixed media paintings on canvas by Dominique McKenzie, and “Imagined Places,” mixed media abstract landscape paintings on canvas by Lynn Welker, will be on exhibit at Sandstone Gallery, 384 N. Coast Highway through Feb. 3. Other exhibiting artists are Aimee Bonham, RoseMarie Davio, Ann Kim, Sunny Kim, Anne Moore and Jong Ro.

Pacific Symphony to Celebrate Lunar New Year

Pacific Symphony Concertmaster Dennis Kim, jinghu player Shunxiang Zhang, the Yaya Dance Academy, the Pacific Chorale, tenor Nicholas Preston, soprano Ding Ping, Guan Bo, 10 year-old vocalist Jack Zhang, Emma He on the bamboo flute, and the American Feel Young Chorus join the Pacific Symphony for its annual Lunar New Year concert on Saturday, Jan. 25, at the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall. Ronald Banks will emcee the evening. With music director Carl St. Clair leading the orchestra, the evening’s visual and aural spectacle is sure to properly celebrate the Year of the Rat.

Tickets start at $28. Doors open at 7 p.m. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 714-755-5799 or visit www.PacificSymphony.org.

OC Restaurant Week Returns for 12th Year

The 12th annual OC Restaurant Week launches with a party on Saturday, March, from 2-5 p.m. at Marriott Irvine Spectrum. Guests attending this cocktail party will experience an array of bites and wine, cocktails and beer. DJ Mark Moreno will provide the soundtrack. Guests must be 21 years to attend. Many participating restaurants will be showcasing a special OC Restaurant Week cocktail for $12.

Participating Laguna restaurants include, Fishbone Kitchen, the Lumberyard, Mozambique, Nirvana Grille, the Royal Hawaiian, Sapphire Laguna, Skyloft and Starfish.

Nearly 150 restaurants will participate in OC Restaurant Week, offering diners a wide variety of options, from casual and family friendly establishments, to upscale and fine dining including a ‘luxe experience’ with a select group of menus priced at a $80.

Special three-course menus will be offered, many with a cocktail or signature item at no additional charge. Participating restaurants will offer prix-fixe menus within the following price categories: lunch for $10–$25 and dinner for $20–$50. Search the list of participating restaurants by name, location and price point at ocrestaurantweek.com/participating-restaurants.

Restaurant week runs through Saturday, March 14.