LB Indy Goes the Distance

Richard and Lisa Sherman are on a family pilgrimage to John o’Groats, the northeasternmost point of the United Kingdom. The couple happened to have their copy of the Indy with them during the trip and said they couldn’t pass up the opportunity to get the shot.

“We learned of this town on the Apple TV series, “Long Way Down,” the couple said. “The show stars Ewan McGregor and his best friend Charlie Bowman, who started one of their motorcycle touring journeys from here to Capetown, South Africa.”

The Shermans reported that the tip of Scotland is “a bit cooler here than at home in Laguna,” with temperatures in the mid-50s and a stiff breeze coming off the North Sea.

“We just boarded a ferry bound for the Orkney Islands to tour Overland style in a super cool, brand new Volkswagon California camper van. Much like the old Westfalia campers, but modern and a wonderful way to see the United Kingdom,” they said.

Going on a trip and taking the Indy along? Please share a photo with us! Submissions are welcome at [email protected].