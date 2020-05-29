LBHS Honors Graduating Athletes with Banners

Share this:

Senior Honors

The banners were hung on the tennis court fences along Park Avenue last week to honor the spring sport seniors who lost their senior season in athletics due to the COVID 19 response. Laguna Beach Unified School District funded the project that also included banners honoring performing arts seniors.

Boys Volleyball

The 2020 Boys Volleyball Guide with the 2020 results, statistics and records is still in the works. If you would like to advertise in the publication contact Steffanie Gapp at [email protected]. The summer camps will take place during the weeks of June 29, July 6 and July 13, Monday-Thursday, beach from 8 to10 a.m., indoor from 4 to 6 p.m. Lance Stewart will be the Boys Sand Volleyball team coach this fall as well as continuing with the indoor boys team. You can check on the camp schedule and enrollment process at the Boys Volleyball webpage at lbhsathletics.com.

Fall 2020

Football

As expected on May 21, the Southern Section CIF Council officially approved the new football playoff plan that if successful, could expand to other sports in future seasons. The vote by the leagues (80-4 with six abstentions) will now use the actual in-season results to tabulate ranking for post-season placement into 14 playoff divisions. In the past, division assignments were based on prior season performance resulting in some divisions having too many qualified teams (based on league finish) while some divisions were short qualified teams for the 16-playoff slots in each division.

Breakers finished third last season in the Golden West Conference Pac 4 League after sharing the league crown in 2018. CIF will use the Cal Preps rating system developed by Ned Freeman that you can follow at calpreps.com. In 2019, There were 378 schools playing 11-man football in the Southern Section, Laguna was ranked 201. In 2018, the Breakers went 10-3 and achieved a Cal Prep final Southern Section rank of 172 just behind the 2012 squad (11-1-1) which earned a 162nd ranking, the highest Laguna ranking since Freeman started his ranking service.

