Page OneSchools LBHS Scholarship Foundation Honors Member of the Year By LB Indy Staff - September 12, 2019 0 175 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Share this:Current Laguna Beach High School Scholarship Foundation directors pose with Michele Leighton, who was honored as this year’s “Board Member of the Year.” Leighton has been a volunteer with the foundation for the past 11 years. Photo courtesy of Laguna Beach High School Scholarship Foundation. The Laguna Beach High School Scholarship Foundation is in their 32nd year and recently honored past directors for their efforts as volunteers that contributed the foundation’s success.Pictured are this year emeritus honorees (L-R): Linda Jahraus, Carol Hagedorn, and Jan Henderson. Also honored was the late Morgan Odell, the organization’s first treasurer. Photo courtesy of Laguna Beach High School Scholarship Foundation Share this: