National Dance Day Comes to Segerstrom

Segerstrom Center for the Arts and American Dance Movement will present National Dance Day (NDD) from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Renee and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. This is a free event.

The day’s events include interactive dance lessons in a wide variety of styles along with opportunities to learn this year’s official NDD routine led by a special celebrity guest teacher to be announced.

This year’s NDD routine was choreographed by Matt Steffanina and is set to Dua Lipa’s dance hit, “Electricity.” The official routine video features dancers Jashaun Gamble; Tatiana McQuay; Criscilla Anderson; Will Simmons; Season 15 “So You Think You Can Dance” winner, Hannahlei Cabanilla; as well as The Rollettes founder, Chelsie Hill.

Anyone can participate in National Dance Day and this year’s dance challenge. Submit a creative version of the NDD routine via social media using the hashtag #DanceMadeMeDoIt. Those who can’t attend the celebrations at Segerstrom Center or The Kennedy Center are encouraged to host their own NDD events and register them online to join ADM’s National Registry of Events. To learn how to submit a video, visit americandancemovement.org/national-dance-day.

The 2019 National Dance Day routine is available now on American Dance Movement’s YouTube channel and website at bit.ly/AmericanDanceMovement.

Applications Now Accepted for 2020 Festival of Arts

Orange County artists who would like to apply for the 2020 Festival of Arts should submit three digital images per media and a completed application form to the Festival of Arts by Oct. 31 at 4 p.m. The show will run from July 6, 2020 through Sept. 3. Applicants must apply online through www.foapom.com/apply. For more information, call 949-464-4234.

Artists applying to the Festival of Arts must be able to show that they have resided in Orange County for at least one year prior to Oct. 31, 2019. Jurying fees are $50 per medium submitted.

Jurors will score the submitted artwork based on quality, intention and content; excellence of craftsmanship; facility with media; excellence in the use of design elements; and professional presentation.

Tequila, Mezcal Makers to Raise Money for Operation of Hope Worldwide

Taco Rosa will host the 7th Annual “Battle of the Tequileros” from 4-8 p.m.on Sunday, Sept. 22, at 2632 San Miguel Drive in Newport Beach. Bringing together 34 different tequila and mezcal brands, the event will benefit Operation of Hope Worldwide, a Lake Forest-based nonprofit providing free, life-changing surgeries and health care for children and adults in under-served areas of the world. Guests can also enjoy tapas-style bites from the Taco Rosa kitchen, giveaways, and live music performed by The Agave Brothers of Laguna Beach.

Awards will be given in four categories: Best Tequila, Best Mezcal, Best Cocktail and Best Booth Presentation.

“We’re thrilled to provide tequila enthusiasts with an exciting and educational event which also allow us support local organizations with a global impact,” said Taco Rosa chef Ivan Calderon

Tickets for the 21-and-over event are priced at $100 and offer guests all-inclusive access to tequila and mezcal cocktails and samples, live music, and tapas. Tickets can be purchased by calling 949.720.0980 or visiting tacorosa.com.