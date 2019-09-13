LBHS Sports Update

Share this:

Football (2-0)

Breakers Crush Big Bear

Breakers surprised Big Bear this past Friday night at Guyer Field by capitalizing on early Bear turnovers to rout the visitors for Laguna’s first series victory in three tries.

Laguna scored quickly on their first scrimmage play as Andrew Johnson connected with Raul Villalobos for a 56-yard strike. Bears took their initial possession 32-yards in nine plays before a fourth-and-one was stuffed turning the ball over. Breakers were unable to move the ball, but the visitors fumbled Cooper Buckhorn’s punt allowing a recovery by Connor Fink on the Bear 27-yard line. After a pass play to Jack Pigott, Jackson Golden scored on a short run. Beck Kesler made his second of seven PAT’s.

Next Big Bear possession and another setback trying for a first down. Laguna took over and Jackson again ran the ball going 25 yards for a touchdown in the period’s final seconds.

The Bear’s first possession of the second period ended in another fumble. Breakers went the 19 yards in four plays for a 28-0 lead. The final score of the first half came on the Bear’s next try with the ball as Laguna blocked their punt allowing Noah Diver to scamper 23 yards with the ball for the points.

Second half allowed the bench to participate as Big Bear’s running game got in-gear to exchange scores with the Breakers. A fourth quarter running clock as required by CIF brought the contest to a quick conclusion.

1st 2nd 3rd 4th Big Bear 0 0 14 0 14 Laguna Beach 21 14 7 7 49

L – Villalobos 56 pass from Johnson (Kesler kick) 10:14 1st Q

L – Golden 3 run (Kesler kick) 2:30 1st Q

L – Golden 25 run (Kesler kick) 0:06 1st Q

L – Morck 10 pass from Johnson (Kesler kick) 9:09 2nd Q

L – Diver 23 return of block punt (Kesler kick) 7:01 2nd Q

B – 65 run (kick) 11:05 3rd Q

L – Johnson 2 run (Kesler kick) 7:03 3rd Q

B – 18 run (kick) 2:49 3rd Q

L – Johnson 5 run (Kesler kick) 7:30 4th Q

LB BB 1st Downs 16 9 Rush/Yds 21-76 42-241 Pass Yds 214 8 C-A-I 12-19-0 1-3-0 Plays/TYG 40-290 45-249 Fumbles/Lost 1-0 3-2 Return Yds 0 0 Punts/Ave 3-25.0 3-16.7 Penalties/Yds 2-10 5-25

Rushing:

Golden 9-64, Fields 2-1, Johnson 6-5, Tyrrell 3-6, Magiera 1-0

Receiving:Diver 1-2, Villalobos 2-17, Golden 2-21, Pigott 1-17, Morck 1-10, Louch 1-19,

Fields 2-33, Buckhorn 1-10, Crawford 1-23

Passing:Johnson 19-12-0 214 yards 2 TDs 192.50 rating

Punting:Buckhorn 3-75 yards 25.0 average

Kickoffs:Kesler – 8 2 Touchbacks

Fumbles Recovered(2): Josephs, Fink

Up Next: Dana Hills (3-0) hosts Laguna on Friday, Sept. 13, at the Dolphins stadium. Last week Dana pounded Saddleback 51-7 and are much improved. This will be the 20th meeting in a series that dates back to 1972. Breakers lead 10-8-1. The hosts are led by sophomore quarterback Bo Kelly who has thrown for nearly 600 yards this season. #6 Noah Simpson is their main target with 18 catches for 213 yards and five scores.

Laguna Stats and the schedule can be found at the Laguna page on MaxPreps.com.

Cross Country

Breaker teams ran in the Cool Breeze Invitational last weekend in Brookside Park with the boys finishing 5th as Flintridge Prep won the event. Jean Shorts was the top runner for the Breakers with a course time of 16:14. Tanner Burton was second and Mateo Bianchi third. Girls did not participate in the varsity team.

Girls Golf (1-5)

Laguna defeated Laguna Hills 207-225 on Wednesday, Sept. 4, at Ben Brown’s.

Kennedy Roller – 36, Lana Green Duval – 27, Maya Vidas – 44, Jaden Shalala – 45, Brooklyn Conlon – 45.

The following day, the squad lost 235-249 to the Hawks at Laguna Woods and to Sage Hill 200-275 on Sept. 10 at Strawberry Farms.

Girls Tennis (2-1)

Breakers won their first two matches of the year with a pair of 10-8 victories over JSerra and Mater Dei. The doubles team of Ella Pachi and Nathalie Cenan swept their Mater Dei opponents 6-2, 6-0, 6-4 while singles players Sarah MacCallum and Katelyn Smith each won a pair of sets against the Monarchs. On Tuesday, Laguna lost to Aliso Niguel 11-7.

Girls Volleyball (15-4)

Laguna had their best finish since 2006 in the 40th Annual Mohs/Orange County Tournament this past weekend, with a third-place tie out of 28 teams in the top D1 Division. Breakers opened pool play with a 25-21, 25-22 victory over Chaparral (16-1) handing the Mustangs their first loss of the year. Cambria Hall and Piper Naess each had 10 kills in the match. Laguna then defeated Santiago/Corona 25-19, 25-20 before losing to Dana Hills 21-25, 25-18, 13-15. The Breakers led in set one 21-19 before allowing the Dolphins to earn a rare match win over the Breakers. Laguna still won the pool despite the loss. In the playoffs, Breakers defeated Bingham (So Jordan Utah) 26-24, 25-17 then defeated a good Trabuco Hills squad for the second time that week grinding out a 25-18, 23-25, 15-13 win in quarterfinals. In the semifinals, Breakers had a long break in action and were late in getting back into playing, losing to the eventual champions Marymount 25-14, 25-20.

Order of Finish: 1 – Marymount, 2 – Mira Costa, 3 – Laguna Beach, Temecula Valley, 5 – Trabuco Hills, 6 – Foothill, 7 – La Costa Canyon, Murrieta Valley, 9 – Corona del Mar, 10 – San Juan Hills, 11 – Beckman, Santa Margarita, 13 – Chaparral, 14 – Huntington Beach, 15 – Orange Lutheran, Bingham, 17 – Edison, 18 – Great Oak, 19 – Newport Harbor, 20 – Tesoro, 21 – San Clemente, 22 – Dana Hills, 23 – Vista Murrieta, 24 – El Dorado, 25 – Centennial/Bakersfield, 26 – JSerra, 27 Santiago, 28 – Sage Hill.

Next Home Match: Tuesday, Sept. 17, 5:45 p.m. at Dugger Gym.

You can follow the team on Instagram at lbhsvarsitygirlsvb and statistics are posted on Max Preps.

SSCIF D1 Poll: 1 – Redondo Union, 2 – Mater Dei 3 – Marymount, 4 – Long Beach Poly, 5 – Mira Costa, 6 – Temecula Valley, 7 – Laguna Beach, 8 – Foothill, 9 – Los Alamitos, 10 – San Juan Hills, 11 – Sierra Canyon, 12 – Aliso Niguel, 13 – Corona del Mar, 14 – Village Christan, 15 – Huntington Beach. Others: Chaparral, Harvard-Westlake, Lakewood, Santa Margarita, Trabuco Hills.

Boys Sand Volleyball

Season begins in September.

Boys Water Polo (2-1)

CIF #8 Breakers took a big hit to their prestige with a 7-5 double overtime loss at home to #12 Palos Verdes on Tuesday, Sept. 10. Marshall Eichenauer scored the key goal in the final minute of regulation to force the two-period extra time, but Laguna was unable to pull out the win. Breakers return to action next week in the South Coast Tournament played in full-size pools for a chance of redemption.