City Offers Volleyball Classes

Saturday marked the final session in the 10-week-long summer beach volleyball city classes offered through Laguna’s Community Services and the final class tournaments for the intermediate and advanced players. Jolee Patterson and Kevin Carson Crawford outlasted Neil Olson and Boris Piskun in one final, and Jay Eskandarian and Kelly Scott Kunkle battled to a hard fought win over Antoine “Tony” Sourialle and Clint Lager in the other. The next session starts up on Oct. 5 and runs through mid-December. The fee for the class is $90. For more information, visit www.lagunabeachcity.net/cityhall/community/recreation.