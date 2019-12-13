LBHS Sports Update

Share this:

Ella Pachl, Sarah MacCallum Win CIF Doubles Title

Ella Pachl and Sarah MacCallum rolled through their five rounds of play to capture the 49th doubles title held annually since 1971 when CIF assumed sponsorship of high school girls’ tennis in Southern California. The senior and sophomore defeated Beckman’s Aguirre/Nguyen team 6-1, 6-3 to capture the rain delayed finals. Their biggest win in their run was a 6-3, 6-0 semifinal victory over the #1 seed from University on Friday, Dec. 6, at the Seal Beach Tennis facility. Laguna pair Claire Rietsch and Lyndsay Kinstler were the 2005 champions in the same season the team won the D1 title.

Winter Sports

Boys Basketball (6-3)

Last week Laguna advanced to the finals of the Godinez tournament, surprising Edison 56-51 on Wednesday, Dec. 4, at the Godinez gym. Nolan Naess scored 24 in that contest with Lucas Kravitz adding 12 and Willie Rounaghi 11. The following day, the Breakers defeated San Clemente 49-42 in the 55th meeting of the two schools since San Juan Capistrano High School relocated to their current site. Willie Rounaghi led in scoring with 17 points, Naess had 15. In the championship game on Saturday, Villa Park jumped out to a 15-6 lead in the first period, but the Breakers battled back to take the lead late in the third period only to have the Spartans surge to a 46-40 victory. Breakers struggled that evening against the tough defense. On Tuesday, Dec. 10, Laguna defeated Esperanza 59-41 in a tournament contest played at Woodbridge. Naess had a big night with 22 points, Kravitz 11.

Girls Basketball (6-4)

In recent games, a corrected score report had #9 Orange defeating Laguna 33-14 on Tuesday, Dec. 3, but Laguna did defeat Summit View West 45-10 on the following day. On Friday, Dec. 6, the squad lost 50-27 at #2 Santa Clarita Christian and on Monday to #3 Calvary Chapel 36-15 but rebounded on Tuesday, Dec. 10, to defeat old league rival Estancia 42-32 at the Eagles gym. Breakers had two more games this week at Loara on Dec. 11 and Pacifica Christian OC on Friday, Dec. 13. Four more games are on tap for next week before the winter holiday break until the new year.

SSCIF D5A Top 16 Poll (Dec. 9)

1 – Bishop Diego, 2 – Santa Clarita Christian, 3 – Calvary Chapel/SA, 4 – Ganesha, 5 – La Reina, 6 – Laguna Beach, 7 – West Valley, 8 – Villanova Prep, 9 – Orange, 10 – University Prep, 11 – Magnolia & Los Amigos, 13 – Coastal Christian, 14 – Century & Desert Hot Springs, 16 – Ramona Convent

Boys Soccer (1-1)

Breakers defeated Dana Hills 2-1 on Dec. 4 but dropped a 3-1 contest to JSerra on Dec. 6. Breakers faced Tesoro and Ocean View this past week and will host Laguna Hills this Wednesday, Dec. 18, at 6 p.m. at Guyer.

Girls Soccer (1-0)

Baylor Lund’s penalty pick goal was the only scoring as Laguna opened the 2020 season with a 1-0 victory over Capistrano Valley. Laguna hosted Tesoro on Dec. 12 and are in the Best of the West tournament this weekend. Laguna will host San Clemente on Thursday, Dec. 19, 6:30 p.m. at Guyer Field. There is no admission charge.

Girls Water Polo (4-0)

Breakers traveled to Studio City last Friday night to take on #13 Harvard-Westlake and easily defeated the Wolverines 18-10. Breakers were up 15-3 in the third period when they cleared the bench. Nicole Struss, Jessie Rose, and Rachael Carver each scored three goals as 11 different players recorded scores. Grace Houlahan had four assists and Rachael Carver added three. Lauren Schneider had seven saves in three quarters of play as goal keeper.

The following day, Laguna took on #4 San Marcos at the Dos Pueblos pool and defeated the Royals 13-4. After a tight 1-1 first quarter, Morgan Van Alphen scored early in the second period off a Molly Renner pass and on Laguna’s next possession, Emma Lineback scored on a power play off a Rachael Carver pass. Laguna led 6-1 at the intermission and quickly pulled away in the third period. Lineback and Nicole Struss each had three goals with Emma Singer and Rachael Carver each dishing out four assists.

On Monday, 11 players scored, led by Emma Lineback’s five goals, as Laguna defeated D3 #1 ML King 22-9 at the Laguna Community pool.

Laguna hosted Murrieta Valley on Dec. 11 and will travel to #8 Mater Dei on Friday, Dec. 20, for a 6 p.m. match and will play #3 Orange Lutheran on Saturday, Dec. 21, at Newport Harbor

Statistical Leaders:

Goals: 13 – Lineback, 10 – Renner, 10 – Struss

Assists: 10 – R Carver, 7 – Singer, 6 – Lineback

Steals: 7 – Renner, 6 – R Carver, 5 – A Houlahan

Drawn Exclusions: 7 – Struss, 4 – Lineback, 2 – Rose, Singer

Initial SSCIF Poll D1/2 Dec. 2 : 1 – Laguna Beach, 2 – Foothill, 3 – Orange Lutheran, 4 – San Marcos, 5 – Santa Margarita, 6 – Corona del Mar, 7 – Newport Harbor, 8 – Mater Dei, 9 – San Clemente, 10 – Los Alamitos, 11 – Agoura, 12 – Santa Barbara, 13 – Harvard-Westlake, 14 – Long Beach Wilson, 15 – Dos Pueblos, 16 – Murrieta Valley, 17 – Huntington Beach, 18 – Mira Costa, 19 – Los Osos, 20 – Schurr, others: Oaks Christian, La Canada, El Toro, Redondo, Santiago/Corona