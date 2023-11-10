LBHS student-athletes sign letters of intent, commit to collegiate athletics

Eight Laguna Beach High School (LBHS) student-athletes took part in National Signing Day on Wednesday, Nov. 8, officially committing to an NCAA Division I or Division II school that has offered them a scholarship to play for a sports team.

The following students took part in a ceremonial signing, attended by their peers, family and school staff, symbolizing the end of the recruitment process and their commitment to playing their sport in college:

Ava Knepper, Water Polo, University of Southern California

Cade Anderton, Water Polo, Pepperdine University

Emerson Hensley, Water Polo, Brown University

Jessica MacCallum, Tennis, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo

Kate Parker, Equestrian, Auburn University

Ryner Swanson, Football, Brigham Young University

Sam Burchi, Baseball, Lewis and Clark University

Tyler Swensen, Water Polo, Santa Clara University

“Student-athletes need athletic, academic, and personal skills to succeed in both their sports and in the classroom. On signing day, our athletic department wants athletes to reflect on their journey and thank the people who helped them along the way, especially their families and coaches,” said Laguna Beach Unified School District Athletics Administrator Denise Selbe. “They are instrumental in supporting these students and inspiring them to develop the discipline and work ethic they need to succeed in collegiate athletics and beyond.”

The National Letter of Intent is a binding agreement between a prospective student-athlete and an NLI member institution. Started in 1964 with seven conferences and eight independent institutions, the NLI program now includes 652 Division I and Division II participating institutions.

“This is a profound day for student-athletes, parents, coaches, and the entire LBHS community,” said LBHS Principal Jason Allemann, “As a parent of collegiate athletes, I am immensely proud of the hard work and dedication of our athletes and their families.”

More than 48,000 prospective student-athletes sign NLIs to attend NCAA Division I or II institutions each year.