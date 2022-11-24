LBPD Awarded $110,000 Grant to Help Deter Distracted Drivers

With grant money recently awarded by the Office of Traffic Safety, the Laguna Beach Police Department will roll out a police traffic services program to deter dangerous and illegal driving behaviors that increase the risk of crashes in the community.

The grant program will run through Sept. 2023. Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

“Impairment, speeding and other dangerous driving behaviors put the community at risk on the road,” Lieutenant Cornelius Ashton said. “This funding affords the Laguna Beach Police Department the ability to allocate resources towards community education and increased traffic enforcement measures. Ultimately, the goal is to reduce serious injury and fatal crashes on our roads.”

The $110,000 grant will pay for additional enforcement measures, including DUI checkpoints and patrols specifically focused on suspected impaired drivers and suspected distracted drivers in violation of California’s hands-free cell phone law. Bicycle and pedestrian safety enforcement operations focused on driver behaviors that put vulnerable road users at risk, as well as enforcement operations focused on top violations that cause crashes: speeding, failure to yield, stop signs and/or red-light running, and improper turning or lane changes.

The grant will also provide money for community education presentations on traffic safety issues such as distracted driving, DUI, speeding, and bicycle and pedestrian safety and officer training and/or recertification: Standard Field Sobriety Test (SFST), Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement (ARIDE) and Drug Recognition Expert (DRE)