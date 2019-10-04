LBPD to Host Road Safety Expo

Share this:

The Laguna Beach Police Department will host a Road Safety Expo on Sunday, Oct. 13, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Top of the World Elementary School, 21601 Treetop Lane, Laguna Beach.

The expo will feature performances by Robert Castillo’s BMX Freestyle Team at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., and the Laguna Beach Fire Department will demo a vehicle extrication at noon and 1 p.m. A Skatedogs mobile skatepark clinic will be available, offering quarter pipes, rails, boxes and launch ramps.

Ruby’s Food Truck and Kona Ice will also be present at the event. The expo includes an array of other vendors related to vehicle safety, as well as plenty of kids’ activities. Raffle prizes include an autographed Tony Hawk skateboard, a gift basket, and three new bicycles.

Sunday, Sept. 29

Occupied vehicle. 3:05 a.m. 200 block of Ocean Avenue. A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of DUI and held for $2,500 bail.

Saturday, Sept. 28

Traffic collision. 8:06 a.m. 300 block of Aster Street. Following a traffic collision, a 54-year-old man was arrested for an outstanding warrant and faced additional charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $500.

Warrant arrest. 4:11 p.m. 500 block of Forest Avenue. A 62-year-old man was arrested for an outstanding warrant for embezzlement and held for $31,200 bail.

Traffic stop. 8:43 p.m. 20600 block of Laguna Canyon Road. A 22-year-old driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI and held for $10,000 bail due to one prior offense.

Traffic stop. 10:10 p.m. 2500 block of Laguna Canyon Road. A 61-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of DUI and held for $2,500 bail.