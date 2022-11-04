LBUSD Announces Director of Early Learning By LB Indy Staff

Share this:

The Laguna Beach Unified School District Board of Education voted to approve the appointment of Mrs. Kim Johnson as Director of Early Learning at its Oct. 27 board meeting. Johnson was selected from a candidate pool of highly qualified applicants.

Johnson began her educational career as a master teacher in a non-public school in North Hollywood. She then transitioned to Los Angeles Unified School District as a special day teacher and resource specialist. Johnson made her next transition to her current district, Manhattan Beach Unified School District, as a program specialist and was promoted to the Director, Children Services in 2006 and has held that position since. In her current position, she oversees the day-to-day operations of the district’s preschool program supporting over three hundred students across seventeen classrooms.

Johnson grew up in Orange County and excited to be working closer to her hometown.

“I am looking forward to working in Laguna Beach with the community and continuing to develop their early learning programs,” she said. “This is such a fun age group to work with and being able to see their continual progress at the beginning of their lifelong learning is a reward in itself.”

Johnson is married to a middle school teacher who works in special education. Together they have two girls, 16 and 17 years old who are both avid soccer players, like their mom and dad.

Johnson earned her bachelor’s degree in sociology from University of Santa Barbara and a master’s degree of science in educational leadership from Pepperdine University.

“We are excited to have Mrs. Johnson join the LBUSD team as she brings a wealth of early learning experience, ” said Dr. Viloria, Superintendent of Schools. “As we look to expand our TK and preschool program in the coming years, Mrs. Johnson’s expertise will be invaluable in that journey.”

Under the direction and supervision of the Assistant Superintendent of Instructional Services, the Director of Early Learning is responsible for the management and delivery of comprehensive services for families and children from age three through age five including early childhood learning experiences to facilitate school readiness, student screening, parent/family education, provider education, summer programming as well as building community partnerships.