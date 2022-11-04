Laguna Canyon Foundation Hosts First-Ever Glammin’ In The Canyon Gala

Share this:

Laguna Canyon Foundation hosted its first annual gala, ‘Glammin’ in the Canyon,’ at the Massen Greene House and Berns Canyon Preserve, serving as the new home for Laguna Canyon Foundation. The event included 71 guests who support the Foundation’s mission to preserve and protect the 22,000 acres of open space surrounding Laguna Beach.

As advocates for our open space, the Foundation leads education programs, public outreach, habitat restoration, and trail work in the canyons. Glammin’ in the Canyon netted more than $115,000 and served as the first Gala in the organization’s history. Sponsors included the Massen Greene Foundation, Michael and Tricia Berns, Michael and Meili Pinto, Derek and Natalia Ostensen, Mihir and Anu Worah, 5th District Supervisor Lisa Bartlett, and Mark and Heidi Draper. The Ranch at Laguna Beach provided delicious and sustainable appetizers, a sit-down dinner and decadent desserts.

Mark Christy, owner and principal at The Ranch, as well as lifelong Laguna resident and open space advocate, led the raucous and engaging live auction. Guests arrived at a beautiful canyon location for a cocktail reception that included visits with rehabilitated raptors from the Orange County Bird of Prey Center and an opera production by 3340 Recital Series featuring Jeni Houser, soprano & Cheryl Lin Fielding, pianist.

After a short hike up the Canyon to dinner, Hallie Jones, the Foundation’s Executive Director, welcomed Dr. Winston Vickers of UC Davis, the head of the California Mountain Lion Project, who gave a keynote about the importance of Laguna Canyon Foundation’s work and of habitat conservation for our native flora and fauna – even the infamous ‘Laguna Lion’ (M317).

“We are beyond grateful to our incredible supporters, and to The Ranch, for coming together to support Laguna Canyon Foundation,” said Mark Draper, president of Laguna Canyon Foundation’s Board of Directors. “This is the first of many wonderful evenings we’ll be spending Glammin’ in the Canyon.” To learn more, visit www.lagunacanyon.org.