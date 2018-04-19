Let’s Spark a #LitFest Movement

Editor,

Kate Buckley, Laguna’s first (and possibly final) poet laureate, finishes her year-long term at the end of this National Poetry Month. During her appointment, she organized a series of readings of her own work, either alone or with poets she selected, including one who was the sole juror in March 2017 that recommended her as the only finalist for poet laureate—a clear conflict of interest that may or may not be resolved with this year’s laureate appointments.

By passing over the application of John Gardiner, Laguna’s beloved longtime resident poet, teacher and actor, the city’s Arts Commission and City Council inadvertently cast a shadow over the laureate program’s inaugural year by inspiring public protest over the flawed selection process. John tragically died before he could consider applying again.

According to the city position description, one of the laureate’s official responsibilities is to “lead and coordinate one festival-style event…with the specific goal of increasing awareness and appreciation of the literary arts in Laguna Beach.” As envisioned by Buckley, this year’s library event featured readings, craft talks and panel discussions by many of her previously showcased writers (including the juror). The local voices of Laguna Poets and Third Street Writers were allotted 30 minutes each.

While it met city requirements, this event could have done more to increase public appreciation. A true literary “feast” would celebrate books and written or spoken language in all its forms–from poetry to prose, memoir to fiction and scripts to songs as well as visual work such as blackout poetry, six-word stories, flash fiction, dance and word art. Like the diverse, collaborative creators it would celebrate, an effective community-centered festival would be noisy, messy, joyous and, most of all, inclusive. Most significant for the city’s laureate program, which is funded by Laguna’s lodging establishments, this kind of #LitFest, like the visual and performing arts festivals, would attract tourism.

To achieve this, Laguna’s cultural arts vision needs to expand beyond library walls into our public space, creating a true bookish gathering similar to Bloomsday, Dublin’s madcap, marvelous national literary holiday honoring not only James Joyce’s novel, “Ulysses,” but also the spirit of wordplay, drama, music, art and poetry. Want to help spark a movement? Contact me at [email protected]

Ellen Girardeau Kempler, Laguna Beach

The author’s “Thirty Views of a Changing World: Haiku + Photos”was published in 2017. She will lead a free “Om of Writing” workshop at the library in May.