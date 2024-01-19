Letter: 15 years since Obama’s first inauguration

I can’t believe it will be 15 years tomorrow since Barack Obama took the oath of office. Knowing how historic his inauguration was going to be, 25 of my Laguna friends and I began planning a special black-tie reception at [seven-degrees] a week after Obama was elected in November of 2008.

And what an event it was. First, the dressed-up crowd of 300 guests was in a very joyous mood. Second, gospel music was provided by a seven-member choir from Irvine’s Christ Our Redeemer AME Church. That was followed by the reading of a poem created especially for the evening, and then upbeat tunes were performed by Soulfood locals Robert, Bara and Paul. Lastly, I had the honor of reminding everyone our votes really did count … and that we all had done something truly memorable.

Today, we are entering another presidential election year. Clearly, there are going to be bumps in the road between now and next November. My hope is the winning candidate will do everything possible to unite all Americans. I’m sure this is what Barack Obama hopes will happen as well.

Denny Freidenrich, Laguna Beach