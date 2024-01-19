Letter: Bulldozed road at Top of the World

The Board of Directors of Laguna Canyon Conservancy understands that Laguna Beach City Council will meet with Southern California Edison (SCE) regarding the pole replacement project that has carved through our open space below the north end of Alta Laguna Boulevard, and behind upper Park Avenue on Jan. 16. We urge you to hold SCE to the strictest environmental standards from this point forward, and to be in compliance with all protocols and California State laws protecting open space prior to resuming the project.

Based on the fact that helicopters have been used for multiple reasons in and around wilderness park areas and open spaces, including to replace telephone poles, we feel the destruction to habitat that has already taken place was unnecessary and that there could have been other less invasive ways to accomplish their goals.

We also urge the council to make sure the mitigation and rehabilitation of this parcel is full and complete. We suggest that there be oversight by both the city and representation of local environmental groups as SCE resumes both phases of this project.

As you know, this parcel of land was dedicated as open space in 1982 in perpetuity as protected open space.

The Board of Directors is aware and appreciative of the City Council’s dedication to keeping Laguna Beach’s open spaces wild and green.

Gayle Waite, Laguna Canyon Conservancy President