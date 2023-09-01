Letter: A higher standard applies to elected officials

When I became a Navy officer, I was admonished that having been granted this position of authority, Congress was conferring on me a “special trust and confidence” to carry out my duties in a fair and ethical manner. I believe this “higher standard” applies to all elected public officials, regardless of position.

Laguna Beach has lost a city manager. After a number of special closed sessions, it was announced that city manager Shohreh Dupuis would retire. This announcement came in the form of a mutually agreed upon separation agreement between the city and our city manager. The city press release explained it was the result of a complaint by our city manager alleging the conduct of councilmember George Weiss and his continuing harassment and creation of a hostile work environment.

This is a serious matter and not to be taken lightly. The release explained that the separation agreement allows the city to resolve all claims without costly and time-consuming litigation and represents a “responsible stewardship of public funds.”

The bottom line is our city manager will get a separation package consisting of nine months of severance pay, $223,077, health insurance for nine months, and reimbursement of legal fees up to $10,000.

The city manager makes a compensation package of $292,600 in salary plus $57,029 in benefits. Doing the math, this equates to $349,629,00 a year or a separation pay of $262,221.75. Adding in the legal expenses of $10,000, this is $272,221. The press release also states that Dupuis will get an additional settlement of $223,077. Sum total: $495,298.

If we look at history, Dupuis was appointed city manager in June 2021. We had a municipal election recently on Nov. 8, 2022. That election added Alex Rounaghi and Marc Orgill to council. That means the legacy council members were Mayor Bob Whalen, Sue Kempf and George Weiss.

Why was this situation allowed to go on to the point of a formal complaint being made by Dupuis, which resulted in legal action?

There was no mention of any censure of councilmember Weiss. This means that the toxic environment that was the root of the problem will continue to exist.

Efforts will go forward to find a new city manager with the reality that a toxic work environment will exist within the city council. The legacy city council consisting of Whalen, Kempf and Weiss purported to act in “responsible stewardship of public funds” while perpetuating the root cause.

There’s a saying: “Act honorably. You will be held personally accountable if you act improperly, and concurrently, your colleagues and organization will also carry the burden of your shame.” These actions have a direct impact on the city and its citizens.

Eric Axel Jensen, retired Navy captain, Laguna Beach