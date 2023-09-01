Letter: Councilmember Weiss should consider his options

Mr. Weiss, now that your misbehavior as a city councilmember has resulted in a potential lawsuit against the city and has now been made public, this is the right time for you to consider your options. I’ve lived here since 1970 and have never seen this kind of misconduct by an elected official directed toward anyone in city government, much less a city manager. With your cooperation, George, this is a first and should be the last.

Your transgressions cost Laguna taxpayers close to a half million dollars when all the component parts are tallied. The cost likely would have been much greater had the city not negotiated a separation agreement with the city manager. Clearly, the city and its attorneys knew the merits of the potential lawsuit against it were incontrovertible.

Here are the two options you should consider now – I recommend you choose both: your immediate retirement from city council, a resignation letter would work, and a substantial reimbursement from you to the city for triggering this liability.

Jerry Immel, Laguna Beach