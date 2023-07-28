Letter: Animal Shelter a Laguna Gem

We recently adopted a kitten through the Laguna Beach Animal Shelter. The process was easy and gratifying. We are especially grateful to Nancy and Kathleen at the shelter who helped us through the initial visits, the paperwork and the formal adoption process. They obviously care about the animals and wanted to make sure the kitten we adopted would be going to a good home.

To any Laguna Beach resident who may be interested in adding a loving pet to their family, we highly recommend checking out the animals available for adoption at the Laguna Beach Animal Shelter. And even if you aren’t looking for a new family pet at the moment, consider making a donation to PUP (Protecting Unwanted Pets: the fundraising arm of the shelter) to help keep this wonderful community resource available.

John and Peggie Thomas, Laguna Beach