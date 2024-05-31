Letter: Bring back Zoom at City Council meetings

At the May 14 City Council meeting, the city attorney stated that she didn’t think there was any way to have a Zoom meeting that could protect us from being zoomed in and protect free speech. A number of us decided to do some research. We contacted friends who live in nearby cities, and we discovered there is legal protection.

On Aug. 22, 2022, Governor Newsom signed Senate Bill 1100 (S.B. 1100) into law, adding California Government Code section 54957.95. Under this new section, a presiding member of a legislative body is authorized to remove or cause the removal of individuals who disrupt open meetings. The bill also identifies the types of behaviors that may be characterized as “disrupting” under the statute without fear of legal action.

It was also stated that there is no technological method to absolutely guarantee a Zoom bomb call will not happen again. True, however Zoom has built-in tools that can help prevent Zoom bombings from occurring, and they’re all remarkably easy to enable when creating a new meeting. These steps won’t completely eliminate the possibility of Zoom bombing, but they ensure the host has control over who is allowed to participate in their meeting.

Many neighboring cities allow Zoom public comments; Los Angeles, Irvine, Costa Mesa and San Juan Capistrano are just a few. Most have adopted a new process. Residents are asked to fill out a speaker card and submit it before the meeting. Only residents who have returned a speaker card in person or online are allowed to speak via Zoom about an item or public comment.

If our city adopts the new technology and participation processes, Laguna Beach need not fear legal action. We can join the dozens of cities in California that allow residents to comment safely via Zoom.

The new participation process will go a long way toward protecting the city! If the council directs staff to use these protective measures, residents can once again participate in all meetings on Zoom.

Anne Caenn, President, Village Laguna