Letter: New trash service to benefit taxpayers?

I received in the mail today a beautiful five color flyer from our new trash service. I registered my information for billing and tried to connect to the QR site to find out our quarter costs. I was unable to connect so I called the dedicated number for assistance.

After pushing many numbers, I got through to a live individual. After explaining that I was from Laguna Beach and interested in my costs, I was quoted about $80 per container depending on the size of the containers. The difference between small and large was minimal.

I read in our local print and online services that the city would save one million dollars on the new contract. I did not know that I would be billed quarterly. I hope the savings are going to the taxpayers and not new money for the city to use for its additional 60-plus new full-time positions.

Jim Kelly, Laguna Beach