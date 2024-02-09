Letter: Building new pickleball courts at Alta Laguna an affront

I hope City Council does not consider building a new pickleball court in the open picnic area at Alta Laguna Park. I was the landscape architect who designed this park, along with Ann Christoph and Fred Lang.

This open grass area between the basketball court and the children’s play area was intentionally part of the park design to provide balance and visual relief from all the other programmed fields and sports courts in the park.

This area has an important function in the park and is not simply “leftover space” with no purpose. Paving this picnic area with yet another court would be an affront to the park design and to all the other park users who appreciate this space.

Bob Borthwick, Laguna Beach