Letter: City Manager Qualifications

Based on the Mayor’s comments about the selection of our current Assistant City Manager as the next City Manager (CM), it sounds as if only the Assistant City Manager had the training and experience to address quality of life issues for our residents, advance the City’s economic recovery, make fiscally-sound budget decisions, and have the creative ideas to protect the unique character of our community.

Given the Mayor’s earlier comments on the radio about the strong candidates found by the recruitment firm, one must ask what specific traits on other candidates’ resumes or interviews would have gotten the CC to pick an outside candidate? Laguna does have what will now be an 11-plus-year history of promoting from within. Since the most requested CM trait from the three listening surveys was transparency, will the Mayor and Mayor Pro Tem pledge that only the current Assistant City Manager possessed the job experiences, college training, and interpersonal/management successes among all the applicants that the recruiter found for Laguna?

Deborah Laughton, Laguna Beach