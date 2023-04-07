Letter: Continued Subsidies to Chamber Inappropriate

For the 86th year, taxpayers have provided rent-free office space to the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce (CoC). We’re told the city is obligated to do this because of a perpetual agreement from 1937 where the CoC signed over some parcels (on which the library sits) to the city. That telling presents an inaccurate account of what really happened. Back then, the CoC was close to defaulting on their mortgage and was in arrears for property taxes. The city paid the appraised property value to the CoC plus the back taxes and assessments in return for the parcels.

Legally, the “perpetual agreement” is invalid and unenforceable.

When pressed, our dutiful city attorney chose to ignore the question of the validity of the 1937 agreement entirely and instead claimed that council could choose to grant tax dollars as it sees fit. Of course, if the city decides to support the CoC’s mission, it can do so, but appropriate transparency needs to be afforded to taxpayers. The actual value of this “annual lease at $0” is never included in annual budgeting, nor is a formal vote for approval ever taken. This is, at best, poor practice and, at worst, a failure to follow GAAP.

Beyond taxpayers’ providing them free space, the CoC also benefits from the city’s providing them with various service contracts and Community Assistance Grants (CAG). Last year, taxpayers funded the CoC to the tune of $60,000 (67% of total income). They also received over $25,000 in federal PPP funds. Add this to the free office space, and you’ll see that this 501(c)6 entity that is supposed to promote free enterprise is addicted to taxpayer hand-outs.

I find these continued subsidies inappropriate, especially in the November 2022 election cycle, the CoC donated almost $20,000 to a local political action committee (PAC). Shouldn’t recipients of CAGs be prohibited from donating to political entities since taxpayers are forced to indirectly fund these political donations? I call upon the city council to a) condition that CAG recipients be prohibited from making same-year political donations and b) reduce this year’s CAG grant by the amount spent by the CoC on political donations in 2022 and c) properly account for the gift of public funds represented by the free office space they continue to receive at taxpayer expense.

Michael Morris, Laguna Beach