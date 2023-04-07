Letter: Why Do The Bluffs Need New Rules?

I am an ordinary citizen who has made every attempt to be informed and active in my local community. I spent many years on the boards of Laguna Ocean Foundation and the Orange County Marine Protected Area Council. I actively represented LOF and OCMPAC at the Fish and Wildlife Commission hearings on the Marine Life Protection Act and helped bring our MPAs to Laguna. Additionally, I have attended conferences about sea level rise and other ocean-related issues and assisted in several studies of the Laguna coastline. I am no newbie to Laguna’s coast.

I am confused why the city seems to think we need new rules along our bluffs. I am bewildered if it takes a 200-page book to simplify our codes. Given the beauty and healthiness of our coastline, might our codes be doing something right?

When, and on what grounds, did the city decide it no longer had to concern itself with environmental quality? And, not just the common sense of doing a study to determine the environmental impact of any irrevocable action which may, and in all likelihood would, violate the EQA and/or the Coastal Act, especially if litigation were brought. Is the city also abandoning the environmental quality of all of our lives?

As a city of the arts, one of our greatest treasures is our many and varied views of the coast and ocean as one drives from city limit to city limit and up and down our hills. When the Montage was built, the city council insisted on the ocean-view park and walking paths for everyone to enjoy. The city has surrounded itself with wilderness to preserve our well-being from our neighbors’ over-development. Have you driven Coast Highway through Dana Point recently? Do we want that in Laguna?

Have you walked along any of our beaches recently? In many places, one can look inland and see our mountains and blue sky—open, free. You will also see examples of erosion caused by our heavier and more violent waves, rain runoff or irritation saturation. The cause doesn’t matter; when the land gives way, it’s gone.

How do “recent studies” justify changing a code from 25′ to slightly more than 0′? What studies, by whom, and how recent? Did they consider climate change? Are there studies that would justify changing the code to more than 25 feet? More to the point, would you really want to live on zero?

This is a big issue; we should discuss it as a community. Let’s ensure we all understand exactly what is proposed, why, and its potential pluses and minuses. Please, let’s pause and not rush into something we may regret.

Louise B. Thornton, Laguna Beach